Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Present at Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET.

Investors may register to watch Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davidson, presentation webcast on November 30 HERE. The live webcasts and slide presentation can also be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. This webcast will be available for replay.

CEO Commentary

"Our backlog of customers interested in receiving product samples is strong. There is no doubt that these products will be successful in the market," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "Now that we've reached our stated goal of 1200 volt threshold on vertical GaN power field-effect-transistors (FETs), we remain focused on building Gen1 samples for customers. I look forward to discussing our upcoming milestones with investors at the Sequire Technology Conference."

Summary of Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022

The technology industry is constantly evolving, forecasting to exceed $5.3 trillion in profits this year. This one-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform, highlighting public companies in the technology sector. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, featuring several technology-focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

