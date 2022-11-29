Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Urb-it AB (611/22)

With effect from November 30, 2022, the subscription rights in Urb-it AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 09, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: URBIT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070665 Order book ID: 276841 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 30, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Urb-it AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: URBIT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070673 Order book ID: 276842 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB