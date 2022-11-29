Anzeige
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Urb-it AB (611/22)

With effect from November 30, 2022, the subscription rights in Urb-it AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 09, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   URBIT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070665              
Order book ID:  276841                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 30, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Urb-it AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   URBIT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070673              
Order book ID:  276842                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
