Pioneer in electric vehicle charging systems embarks on digital transformation to spark great customer experiences

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been selected by Wallbox as its contact center solution provider. Wallbox selected the Talkdesk solution as part of a digital transformation for their contact center, improving both agent engagement and customer experience (CX).

Wallbox is an EV charging and energy management company dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. The company, headquartered in Barcelona, develops advanced EV charging systems that allow users to better manage their energy use and storage, redefining reliance on the energy grid. With offices worldwide, customers across 113 countries, and a geographically diverse workforce of over 1,000 people, Wallbox is committed to eliminating the barriers to EV adoption and helping to accelerate a global transition to more sustainable, efficient, and smart mobility.

Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, will provide Wallbox with a modernized, cloud-based contact center platform that can grow with the company as it continues to expand and innovate. Talkdesk Workforce Management will allow Wallbox contact center leaders to make staffing and scheduling decisions aimed at creating the most supportive and engaging agent experience for their front line customer support team. Talkdesk Virtual Agent will ensure that customers can get help whenever they need it no matter their geographic location, time of day, or preferred language. Additionally, Talkdesk for Salesforce will enhance opportunities for personalized engagement across channels, empowering Wallbox agents to more holistically support customers with increased efficiency.

"Wallbox believes that happy employees directly translate to happy customers. The transformation of our contact center operations has been inspired by that philosophy," said Pablo Rambla Bravo, director of customer support, Wallbox. "Our customer support team is focused on making our customers' lives easier. In turn, we want to make the agent experience as user friendly as possible. The Talkdesk solution offers our agents an efficient platform for managing customer queries."

"With the planet facing unprecedented environmental challenges, everyone has a shared responsibility for making sustainable choices individuals and organizations alike. Combining both a passion for the environment and a focus on innovative product design, Wallbox is a leader in the global effort to make EV operation accessible to more people," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "We're proud to partner with Wallbox to provide the kind of great customer experiences that can help individuals make sustainability and smarter energy consumption part of their daily lives."

