GlobeNewswire
29.11.2022 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Spherio Group AB (publ) is updated (613/22)

On November 28, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided to give the
shares and equity rights in Spherio Group AB (publ) (the "Company") observation
status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position. 

Today, November 29, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company has entered into an agreement under which the Company will
sell its subsidiary RE/WAY AB, distribute the rest of its current operations to
its shareholders and acquire all of the shares in Ecomm Holding AB through a
reverse takeover. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (SFERIO, ISIN code SE0015504626, order book
ID 216107) and equity rights (SFERIO TO2, ISIN code SE0015530589, order book ID
216109) in Spherio Group AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
