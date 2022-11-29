The "Europe Medical Device Security Market 2021-2031 by Component, Security Type, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European medical device security market was valued at $1,857.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for connected medical devices due to the aging population and the growth in chronic disease management, the widespread adoption of digital solutions for patient data collection and storage, the increasing instances of cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry, advancing technologies such as IoT/cloud/AI, and the government regulations and need for compliance.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 59 figures, this 117-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire European medical device security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe medical device security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Security, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solutions

Identity Access Management (IAM)

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Encryption

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Antivirus Antimalware

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Risk and Compliance Management

Other Solutions

Services

Implementation Integration Service

Consulting Training Service

Support Maintenance service

Based on Security, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Other Security Types

By Device Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Stationery Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

By Deployment Mode, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

On-premise Medical Device Security

Cloud-based Medical Device Security

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Other End Users

Selected Key Players:

CA Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearDATA

DXC Technology

FireEye (Symphony Technology Group)

Fortinet Inc.

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McAfee, LLC

Palo Alto Networks

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Zscaler, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Security Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Deployment Mode

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

9 Competitive Landscape

