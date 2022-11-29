The "Europe Medical Device Security Market 2021-2031 by Component, Security Type, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European medical device security market was valued at $1,857.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for connected medical devices due to the aging population and the growth in chronic disease management, the widespread adoption of digital solutions for patient data collection and storage, the increasing instances of cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry, advancing technologies such as IoT/cloud/AI, and the government regulations and need for compliance.
Highlighted with 34 tables and 59 figures, this 117-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire European medical device security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe medical device security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Security, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country.
Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Solutions
- Identity Access Management (IAM)
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Encryption
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Antivirus Antimalware
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Other Solutions
- Services
- Implementation Integration Service
- Consulting Training Service
- Support Maintenance service
Based on Security, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Endpoint Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Application Security
- Other Security Types
By Device Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Stationery Medical Devices
- Internally Embedded Medical Devices
- Wearable and External Medical Devices
By Deployment Mode, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- On-premise Medical Device Security
- Cloud-based Medical Device Security
By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Healthcare Providers
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Other End Users
Selected Key Players:
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- ClearDATA
- DXC Technology
- FireEye (Symphony Technology Group)
- Fortinet Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- IBM Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McAfee, LLC
- Palo Alto Networks
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Zscaler, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Security Type
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Deployment Mode
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User
8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
9 Competitive Landscape
