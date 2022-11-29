DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

29 November 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 9 January 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 16 December 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 15 December 2022.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the second of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

