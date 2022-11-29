Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.11.2022 | 13:34
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 29-Nov-2022 / 12:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

29 November 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 9 January 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 16 December 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 15 December 2022.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the second of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 204864 
EQS News ID:  1500665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 07:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.