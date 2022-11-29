In collaboration with Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (CEVCS), Hypercharge will provide EV charging to multiple Rodd Resorts locations throughout PEI

Vancouver, British Columbia and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with its Preferred Partner, Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions ("CEVCS"), it will be installing 10 dual-port Hypercharge EV charging stations at four Rodd Hotels & Resorts locations across Prince Edward Island.

Rodd Hotels & Resorts is one of Atlantic Canada's largest privately-owned hotel chains with seven properties throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Hypercharge will be operating its versatile, dual-port JuiceBar Gen 3 Level 2 EV chargers at four different Rodd Hotels & Resorts locations including Rodd Charlottetown, Rodd Royalty, Rodd Brudenell River Resort, and Rodd Crowbush.

"As one of our founding Hypercharge Preferred Partners, CEVCS is a tremendous value-added reseller interfacing with both residential and commercial customers who are seeking to make the investment in EV charging infrastructure on their properties," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "We look forward to working further with CEVCS on more projects across Atlantic Canada, and providing ongoing support to Rodd Hotels & Resorts, ensuring their customers have access to high-quality, flexible EV charging solutions that they can rely on."

Rodd Hotels & Resorts is leveraging the PEI Electric Vehicle Charging Funding Program (PEI EVCF Program) to partly fund the cost of the charging hardware and installation. Hypercharge and CEVCS were able to support Rodd Hotels & Resorts with all requirements to help secure funding for this project.

"An outstanding third-generation family business that has continually given back to the community, Rodd Hotels & Resorts has been a pillar in the PEI business community for over 85 years," said Richard Little of CEVCS. "When we first approached the luxury resort chain, there was immediate interest to not only contribute to the province reaching net zero, but provide their customers with a place to charge their vehicles. Rodd Hotels & Resorts has been an outstanding business and executive team to deal with."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

