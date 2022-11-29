EQS-News: Seeing Machine Limited

Seeing Machines CEO talks new performance indicators and focus on annual growth



29.11.2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Contact Details Proactive Investors Jonathan Jackson +61 413 713 744 Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

News Source: News Direct



29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

