AVer Europe, an award-winning provider of education and video collaboration technologies, announces the launch of the innovative A30, an all-in-one multifunctional camera designed to be used as both a document camera and a webcam for the ultimate distance learning collaboration experience.

With AI technology, dual display interface, a camera, microphone and speaker all packed in one, the A30 is ready to elevate the teaching experience with unprecedented interactivity.

"The A30 is first in the industry to feature a visualiser, microphone, and speaker in one device. These capabilities help education professionals elevate the hybrid/mobile teaching experience." said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales Marketing for Aver Europe.

In addition to its flexibility and premium quality, the A30 delivers the following features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: Whether it's for taking images or videos, the A30 will make sure details are captured perfectly with its 13-megapixel camera, delivering impressive quality in 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Diverse Camera Angles: The A30 can extend and fold its arm according to the user's preference to capture people and documents/objects at various angles. The adjustable camera head and the rotatable base make A30 even more flexible and video friendly.

HDMI USB Outputs: With both HDMI and USB output ports for video streaming, the A30 camera is compatible with most classroom display monitors. A second USB camera can also be connected to A30 to enable the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, allowing teachers to shoot and display two different live streams at once.

AI Technology: AVer's AI Noise Suppression Echo Cancellation technology enables seamless communication. Coupled with its AI Image Rotation feature, which automatically flips the captured image to the proper direction, the A30 can ensure teachers will have the smoothest teaching experience.

AVerTouch: The powerful AVerTouch software is included to enhance remote teaching to the next level. Designed for easy and intuitive use, the A30 will immediately start recording with one touch. As AVer is both a Google Cloud Partner and Google for Education Partner, teachers can take images and videos via Google Classroom and enable cloud sync to automatically backup any annotations, screenshots, and recordings. By combining it with the camera, this software will help enrich the overall teaching experience with unprecedented interactivity.

To find out more about AVer A30 please visit: https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/a30

