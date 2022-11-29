Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Ventures Inc. along with it's wholly owned Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., contracts SRAX Inc. to help manage its Investor and Public Relations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) has contracted the services of SRAX Inc., a Nasdaq publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SRAX) based in Westlake CA, to manage its investor and public relations.

SRAX is a financial technology company specializing in maximizing investor and shareholder awareness and has a complete software suite of management and communication tools to professionally and efficiently operate Breezer's IR department.

SRAX uses SaaS ( software as a solution) to effectively manage what turns out to be a large part of a public company's time, effort, and budget, but a very critical part, that being a company's existing and potential investors.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer CEO states, "Having SRAX on board will free up a significant amount of time to focus more on marketing, sales, and distribution of our exciting new Magnum 1770 line of alcohol products." He goes on to say, " Knowing this work is being done by the pro's, is comforting, that it'll be done right, and that it encompasses far more important use of the data than we could normally perform ourselves."

About Magnum Finest Spirits.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally conscious packaging, using its distinctive bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:

"250 years of family distilling fine spirits, legally since 2015."

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Southern California.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that stocks of smaller companies are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

