Carmila (Paris:CARM) successfully completed its tender offer, announced on 22 November 2022, of its bonds maturing on 18 September 2023, the outstanding amount of which is currently €523 million.

An aggregate principal amount of €200.9 million was validly tendered and accepted by Carmila for repurchase.

All notes purchased by Carmila will be cancelled. The Settlement Date for the Tender Offer is expected to be 1 December 2022. Following the Settlement Date, the outstanding amount of the bonds maturing on 18 September 2023 will be €322.1 million.

INVESTOR AGENDA

15 February 2023 (after market close): 2022 annual results

16 February 2023: Annual results presentation

20 April 2023 (after market close): First-quarter 2023 financial information

11 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

26 July 2023 (after market close): First half 2023 results

27 July 2023: First half 2023 results presentation

19 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.16 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Jonathan Kirk Head of Investor Relations

jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna Directrice communication

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10