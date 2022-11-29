Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
29.11.22
08:01 Uhr
1,190 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,22019:40
1,1901,21019:43
PR Newswire
29.11.2022 | 18:15
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 29

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
State Street Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached14.9990000.00000014.999000112529975
Position of previous notification (if applicable)15.9880000.00600015.994000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB000345217301125299750.00000014.999000
Sub Total 8.A11252997514.999000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TAM UK International Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TAM UK Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TC Financing Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Limited14.9860000.00000014.986000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Effective from 4th July 2022, some entities within Ameriprise Financial, Inc. have had their Legal names updated.

These name changes represent the further branding integration of (formerly) BMO Asset Management into Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Whilst BMO Asset Management legal entity names are changing, the legal status, office address and contact details will remain unchanged. The Company's business remains fundamentally unaffected by this change and all contracts with existing customers will remain unaltered, with corresponding obligations and rights assumed under the new name.

The change is reflected in the chain of control.

BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Ltd changed name to Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc changed name to Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc
BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited
BMO AM Group (Management) Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited
BMO AM Holdings Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited
BMO Asset Management Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

29-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.