EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.11.2022 / 18:20 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Siemens Energy AG Street: Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 Postal code: 81739 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Nov 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.36 % 5.59 % 6.95 % 726645193 Previous notification 1.39 % 5.52 % 6.92 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000ENER6Y0 0 9880641 0.00 % 1.36 % Total 9880641 1.36 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 4228481 0.58 % Covered Warrant 17/03/2023 17/03/2023 21 0 % Exchangeable bond 18/01/2023 18/01/2023 25 0 % Physically-settled Equity Swap 23/01/2023 23/01/2023 3000 0 % Total 4231527 0.58 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bonds 14/09/2025 14/09/2025 Physical 13422600 1.85 % Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held 14/09/2025 14/09/2025 Physical 7178034 0.99 % Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/01/2023 - 22/09/2032 04/01/2023 - 22/09/2032 Cash 15711859 2.16 % Cash-settled Call Options 16/12/2022 - 02/01/2099 16/12/2022 - 02/01/2099 Cash 54593 0.01 % Total 36367086 5.004792758603 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % 5.00 % 6.33 % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Nov 2022



