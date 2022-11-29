DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the recent appointment of Sam Bourke as Marketing Director, the Company annnounces that on 28 November 2022, a conditional share award has been granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") to Ms Bourke as set out below.

The award is over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary and 4p 'B' Ordinary shares.

The calculation of the award is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 4 July 2022, being GBP5.986 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5986 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares, pro-rated to 28 November 2022. This pricing is consistent with the pricing used for the LTIP awards granted to Executive Directors and members of the executive management team on 5 July 2022.

Vesting of the award is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2025 (as detailed in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

29 November 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sam Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner b) Nature of the transaction P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 'A' Share 'B' Share Ord Price Ord Price Shares Shares LTIP 10,891 GBP5.986 27,229 GBP0.5986

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

