The new US edition of Relentless, the extraordinary true story of Tier One British Special Forces soldier, adventurer, and world-record breaker, Dean Stott, is now available.

With Relentless, a gripping retelling of his life story to date, Stott shares insights into his esteemed military career in the British army where he conducted deployments to hostile environments, worked within counterterrorism operations in some of the most dangerous places in the world, and survived a horrific parachute accident.

With a distinguished career in the private security sector, post-military service, Stott has faced extortions, kidnappings, civil war, pirates, military coups and was single-handedly responsible for the evacuation of the Canadian Embassy from Libya in 2014. In a more recent mission, he has safely evacuated more than 1,200 people from Afghanistan.

In the book, Stott also discloses how he continued to fuel his unique journey of excellence five years after leaving the military by becoming the first man to cycle the Pan American Highway in under one hundred days while raising over a million dollars for mental health awareness charities.

From his courageous military service and record-setting cycling adventures to his rescue missions and friendship with Prince Harry, the book takes a candid and honest look at the life perspective and shared stories of a real-life hero.

Throughout, Stott offers an inspiring reminder that we all have the capability to use our inner voices, drive, and instincts to become relentless in our pursuits in life.

Stott has also announced that $5 from each signed book sold will be donated to the Honor Foundation, a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.

