New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Luxury ground transportation company Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) has announced the expansion of its fleet of luxury vehicles, which are available for the company's Luxury Chauffeur Services including tours in and around the New Orleans, Louisiana area. This year the company adds 3 distinctive vehicles to its lineup: the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, the Mercedes-Maybach, and the Bentley Flying Spur.

Each vehicle was carefully selected by the leadership team at LCS to meet client need and demand. The company regularly services clientele with a significant variety of needs, which is why its fleet requires multiple different options. The Escalade is a 6 passenger SUV often used for corporate transfers or group city tours. LCS adds luxury touches like stocking each vehicle with premium bottled water and copies of the Wall Street Journal.

The Mercedes-Maybach is a rare German S-class sedan, which was chosen to join the LCS fleet for its opulent and innovative design. Ultra-comfortable details such as expansive legroom, massage seats, and aromatherapy are combined with Organic LED (OLED) haptic touchscreen, 3D digital instruments, and extensive LED illumination. This option is currently being added to the LCS website and is already popular among the company's highest profile clientele, such as top musicians and athletes, politicians, and business owners.

The Bentley Flying Spur is also being added to the company site; this sedan features an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a powerful twin-turbocharged engine. It's popular with clients who want the look of a sports car, but the functionality of a sedan. Along with the new Escalade and Mercedes-Maybach sedan, the Spur will be available to book online by the end of 2022.

LCS was founded in 2010 by CEO Robert Daspit, who examined the tourism trade in the Big Easy and determined that there was a niche market for a luxury chauffeur service. Corporate event transport for Fortune 500 companies meant a demand for something other than a typical cargo van - such as the LCS Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which holds up to 10 people and features state-of-the-art stereo and video systems, a plush leather interior, dark-tinted windows, and mood lighting.

Daspit says that the company's five-star service is what truly sets the company apart, along with an ever-expanding lineup of luxury vehicles. "We offer personalized touches," Daspit says, pointing to the fact that LCS is known for its superlative airport transport service, in which the company continuously monitors flights for any delays, cancellations, or changes. "Our chauffeurs arrive 15 minutes early for commercial and a half hour early for all private flights," Daspit says. "It's this degree of accommodation that makes LCS the pick for A-listers visiting New Orleans."

Over 19 million tourists visit the Big Easy every year, bringing a demand for transportation and chauffeur services. LCS has grown along with the global taxi and limousine service industry, which grew from $95.5 billion in 2021 to $104.57 billion in 2022.

"At Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, our goal is to become the only car service that you trust when traveling in New Orleans," says Daspit.

Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) is a luxury ground transportation company based in New Orleans. The company offers airport transportation, FBO travel services, corporate transportation, hourly car services, meeting/event transportation, private city tours, shuttle services, wedding limo chauffeur services, and more.

Contact Details:

Robert Daspit

robert@lcsdriven.com

1 877-527-2888

Website: https://www.lcsdriven.com/

Phone: 877-527-2888

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146075