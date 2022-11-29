The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion, Gamelancer, INEO Tech, ACME Lithium and Voyageur Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion, Gamelancer, INEO Tech, ACME Lithium and Voyageur discussing their latest news.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) commences next SASB well & increases gas sales

Trillion Energy's (TCF) Akcakoca-3 natural gas well at the South Akcakoca Sub-Basin (SASB) gas field offshore has increased production. The well is now producing 3.3 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) into the gas sales line, and the rig has been repositioned to drill the West Akcakoca-1 well. VP of Corporate Development Colin Robson sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) and Fred VanVleet team up with Samsung Canada for 'Connectivity' campaign

Gamelancer Media Corp. (GMNG) has announced its involvement in producing Samsung Canada's 'Connected Experiences' campaign. The Connected Experiences campaign features a diverse roster of talent, including Fred VanVleet, Faizal Khamisa, Farinaz Lari, Isabelle Cheng and creative producer Mr. KOA. Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Gamelancer Media Corp., sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO) reports record quarterly revenue in Q1

INEO Tech achieved a 74 per cent increase in year-over-year revenue and a 90 per cent increase in gross profit in Q1, 2023. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, INEO has reported increased sales activity, with a total sales pipeline of over $40 million in annual recurring revenue. INEO recently completed capital raises for total proceeds of C$2.74 million. CEO Kyle Hall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME) advances exploration & development at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium (ACME) provided an update on its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. Set to begin in December, the Phase 2 drill program covers a large diameter test well for the completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling and will also include up to three new exploration holes. Steve Hansen, CEO of Acme Lithium, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Voyageur (TSXV:VM) completes SmoothX testing

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM) has completed the production test batch of its SmoothX product. The SmoothX oral formula is used in the CT scanning of a person's abdomen and pelvis. The company will now produce commercial volumes of SmoothX to supply the market. CEO Brent Willis sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

