Engine Gaming and Media Inc.: Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended August 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Financial Highlights:
- Total revenue for the full year 2022 increased 25.6% to $41.9 million, compared to $33.3 million in the year prior.
- For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, revenues were $11.5 million, up 24.4% on a sequential basis when compared to $9.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
- Growth in the Company's Advertising business in which revenues increased 28.6% to $32.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to $25.4 million in the year prior.
- Continued growth in the Company's SaaS business of 15.9% for the full year 2022 to $9.2 million.
- Significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of discontinued operations of 23.3% sequentially.
- For the full year net loss improved significantly to $14.5 million, an increase of $26.2 million, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million.
Management Commentary
"Both the fiscal fourth quarter and full year were highlighted by the top-line growth in our advertising business delivering revenue of $32.7 million for the full year, up 29% while generating $9.0 million during the fiscal fourth quarter, an increase of 29% sequentially. In addition, significant growth in our SaaS business contributed $9.2 million to full year 2022 revenues, an increase of 16%." said Lou Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Engine. "Our cost cutting initiatives are most evident in our Adjusted EBITDA inclusive of our discontinued operations of $(4.3) million, an improvement of 23% on a sequential basis. These cost cutting initiatives will become more evident in our fiscal first quarter 2023 as we work towards becoming cash flow breakeven on a run-rate basis in fiscal 2023."
Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman of the Company added, "As previously announced, we commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic options to enhance shareholder value. With a large number of small cap companies in similar situations to our own we feel there is a lot of opportunity to create greater scale and believe we have made a lot of progress on this initiative. We continue to narrow our focus and we are confident that our efforts will result in a significant opportunity for the company to deliver on our stated goals in initiating this process."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.5 million, an increase of 24.4% when compared to $9.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022. Sequential growth from the third quarter was particularly apparent. The increase was primarily driven by a 29.2% sequential increase in Advertising revenue to $9.0 million from $7.0 million from the fiscal third quarter of 2022, as well as a 9.4% increase in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue to $2.4 million sequentially from $2.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
For the full year ended August 31, 2022, net loss improved significantly to $14.5 million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million, or $(3.43) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.
Including discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA improved 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 to $(4.3) million when compared to $(5.7) million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $(20.2) million, compared to $(18.5) million in the same year-ago period.
Exclusive of discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.0) million for the fiscal fourth quarter, an improvement of 2.2% when compared to $(4.1) million in the fiscal third quarter. The fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 included approximately $400,000 of additional expense related to accounting charge estimates to certain financial assets and liabilities, with comparable charges not taken in prior periods noted above. Removing these charges from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, results in a 12% sequential improvement, better highlighting the initial progress the Company has made in our quarter over quarter improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $(16.1) million compared to $(11.6) million in the full year ended August 31, 2021.
At August 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $8.6 million.
Recent Operational Highlights:
- Stream Hatchet signed contract extensions with Microsoft, Activision, and Ubisoft, while expanding its list of clients with the addition of Monumental Sports, PUBG, FIFA, Logitech, NVIDIA, and Octagon.
- Sideqik added FoodPanda, Blizzard, Fanatics, and BenQ to its growing list of blue-chip companies levering their end-to-end suite of influencer marketing and social commerce technology. Renewals and extensions include Nike, Universal Music Group, Virgin Voyages, and Riot Games.
- Frankly signed new contracts with Barret-Jackson, FilmFeed, Scioto Valley Guardian, and Aggregated Media.
FY Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, to discuss Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.'s fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT)
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0784
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-689-8560
|Conference Code:
|13733976
|Webcast:
|GAME Conference Call
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
Non-IFRS Measures
The Company reports earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss) or any other financial measures of performance or liquidity calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other items that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operating results. The Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA internally for purposes of forecasting, determining compensation, and assessing the performance of our business, therefore, we believe this measure provides useful supplemental information that may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company.
The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
Note
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|$
|$
|$
|$
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company
|(15,214,208
|)
|(14,946,165
|)
|(14,478,598
|)
|(40,720,811
|)
Interest expense
|151,331
|197,729
|729,848
|1,274,998
Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
Amortization and depreciation
(a)
|313,394
|296,979
|1,242,383
|1,112,863
Impairment expense
(a)
|3,873,000
|-
|3,873,000
|-
Restructuring costs
|142,205
|-
|177,952
|-
Share-based payments
(a)
|1,110,357
|1,242,913
|4,688,218
|3,702,754
Loss on foreign exchange
|303,710
|97,408
|400,521
|1,090,944
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|(99,961
|)
Transaction costs
|22,854
|341,702
|1,327,990
|341,702
Arbitration settlement reserve
(a)
|(206,956
|)
|6,468,330
|(5,775,717
|)
|6,468,330
Change in fair value of investment at FVTPL
(a)
|873,778
|(581,812
|)
|873,778
|(581,812
|)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(a)
|(81,310
|)
|(1,965,590
|)
|(4,748,893
|)
|(9,037,108
|)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
(a)
|(240,986
|)
|(1,105,939
|)
|(2,388,120
|)
|6,066,594
Share of net loss of associate
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|103,930
(Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary
(a)
|194,268
|-
|(14,934,149
|)
|678,931
(Gain) loss on disposal of asssets
(a)
|(257,550
|)
|-
|(257,550
|)
|-
(Gain) loss from discontinued operations
|4,971,125
|7,325,801
|13,203,474
|15,564,168
Adjusted EBITDA
|(4,044,988
|)
|(2,628,644
|)
|(16,065,863
|)
|(11,605,578
|)
Note (a) - Non-cash expense
The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of discontinued operations, for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
Note
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|$
|$
|$
|$
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company
|(15,214,208
|)
|(14,946,165
|)
|(14,478,598
|)
|(40,720,811
|)
Interest expense
|155,057
|221,333
|817,710
|1,400,293
Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
Amortization and depreciation
(a)
|796,346
|952,555
|3,690,939
|5,092,432
Impairment expense
(a)
|9,038,806
|3,885,001
|9,515,210
|3,885,001
Restructuring costs
|359,211
|-
|485,497
|-
Share-based payments
(a)
|1,110,357
|1,243,961
|4,688,125
|3,702,705
Loss on foreign exchange
|285,137
|112,057
|464,499
|970,870
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|(99,961
|)
Transaction costs
|22,854
|341,702
|1,327,990
|341,702
Non-operational professional fees
|1,162
|846,475
|1,613,831
|846,475
Arbitration settlement reserve
(a)
|(206,956
|)
|6,468,330
|(5,775,717
|)
|6,468,330
Change in fair value of investment at FVTPL
(a)
|873,778
|(581,812
|)
|873,778
|(581,812
|)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(a)
|(81,310
|)
|(1,965,590
|)
|(4,748,893
|)
|(9,037,108
|)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
(a)
|(240,986
|)
|(1,105,939
|)
|(2,388,120
|)
|6,066,594
Share of net loss of associate
(a)
|-
|-
|-
|103,930
(Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary
(a)
|194,268
|-
|(14,934,149
|)
|678,931
(Gain) loss on disposal of asssets
(a)
|(257,550
|)
|-
|(257,550
|)
|-
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of liabilities
(a)
|(1,105,023
|)
|-
|(1,105,023
|)
|-
Adjusted EBITDA
|(4,269,057
|)
|(4,528,092
|)
|(20,210,471
|)
|(18,453,529
|)
Note (a) - Non-cash expense
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes that will be made available on Engine's investor relations site on November 29, 2022 which can be found at https://ir.enginemediainc.com/.
About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) provides unparalleled live streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising to support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies to drive new streams of revenue. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute, and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine generates revenue through a combination of software-as-a-service subscription fees, managed services, and programmatic advertising. For more information, please visit www.enginegaming.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Engine Gaming & Media, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|$
|$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
|8,601,706
|15,305,996
Restricted cash
|47,455
|331,528
Accounts and other receivables
|8,404,009
|8,646,807
Government remittances
|874,334
|1,070,216
Publisher advance, current
|1,490,648
|3,197,102
Prepaid expenses and other
|2,064,221
|3,006,033
Promissory notes receivable
|576,528
|-
|22,058,901
|31,557,682
Non-Current
Publisher advance, non-current
|-
|1,337,116
Investment at FVTPL
|2,629,851
|2,629,851
Property and equipment
|127,390
|403,811
Goodwill
|15,200,188
|18,495,121
Intangible assets
|2,667,363
|12,482,244
Right-of-use assets
|11,115
|557,022
|20,635,907
|35,905,165
|42,694,808
|67,462,847
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|$
|$
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
|12,772,375
|10,403,665
Accrued liabilities
|3,756,758
|5,722,470
Players liability account
|47,455
|331,528
Deferred revenue
|1,077,923
|2,644,948
Lease liabilities, current
|388,834
|222,583
Long-term debt, current
|-
|96,664
Promissory notes payable
|771,762
|821,948
Warrant liability
|49,894
|4,868,703
Convertible debt, current
|2,267,367
|914,427
Arbitration reserve
|692,613
|6,468,330
|21,824,981
|32,495,266
Convertible debt, non-current
|4,983,236
|9,037,069
Lease liabilities, non-current
|-
|364,968
|4,983,236
|9,402,037
|26,808,217
|41,897,303
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
|124,897,859
|122,741,230
Contributed surplus
|20,351,522
|17,819,933
Foreign currency translation reserve
|(2,069,219
|)
|(2,324,025
|)
Deficit
|(127,293,571
|)
|(112,814,973
|)
|15,886,591
|25,422,165
Non-controlling interest
|-
|143,379
|15,886,591
|25,565,544
|42,694,808
|67,462,847
Engine Gaming & Media, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the year ended
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|$
|$
REVENUE
Software-as-a-service
|9,220,069
|7,952,426
Advertising
|32,662,544
|25,392,842
|41,882,613
|33,345,268
EXPENSES
Salaries and wages
|14,086,955
|12,161,000
Consulting
|2,253,836
|2,223,147
Professional fees
|1,920,663
|1,771,190
Revenue sharing expense
|30,090,316
|22,853,680
Advertising and promotion
|1,187,161
|1,299,909
Office and general
|5,282,145
|2,406,678
Technology expenses
|3,062,181
|2,309,248
Amortization and depreciation
|1,242,383
|1,112,863
Share-based payments
|4,688,218
|3,702,754
Interest expense
|729,848
|1,274,998
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|400,521
|1,090,944
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
|-
|(99,961
|)
Transaction costs
|1,327,990
|341,702
Arbitration settlement reserve
|(5,775,717
|)
|6,468,330
Impairment expense
|3,873,000
|-
Restructuring costs
|177,952
|-
Change in fair value of promissory notes receivable and investment at FVTPL
|873,778
|(581,812
|)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(4,748,893
|)
|(9,037,108
|)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
|(2,388,120
|)
|6,066,594
|58,284,217
|57,793,056
ASSOCIATES
Share of net loss of associate
|-
|103,930
Net income (loss) for the year before discontinued operations
|(16,401,604
|)
|(24,551,718
|)
Income tax expense
|-
|-
|(16,401,604
|)
|(24,551,718
|)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiary
|14,934,149
|(678,931
|)
Gain on disposal of asssets
|257,550
|-
Loss from discontinued operations
|(13,203,474
|)
|(15,564,168
|)
Net income (loss) for the year from discontinued operations
|1,988,225
|(16,243,099
|)
Net loss for the year
|(14,413,379
|)
|(40,794,817
|)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(65,219
|)
|74,006
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
|(14,478,598
|)
|(40,720,811
|)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences
|393,928
|10,250
Comprehensive loss for the year
|(14,084,670
|)
|(40,710,561
|)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic loss per share - continuing operations
|(1.05
|)
|(2.06
|)
Basic income (loss) per share - discontinued operations
|0.13
|(1.37
|)
Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.93
|)
|(3.43
|)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic
|15,637,418
|11,874,775
