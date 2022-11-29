Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5MJ ISIN: CA29287W1023 Ticker-Symbol: MJ0 
Frankfurt
29.11.22
19:40 Uhr
0,525 Euro
-0,005
-0,94 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2022 | 22:08
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engine Gaming and Media Inc.: Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

~ FY 2022 record revenue of $41.9 million, up from $33.3 million YoY, an increase of 26% ~

~ Fiscal fourth quarter revenues of $11.5 million, up 24% on a sequential basis compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022 ~

~ FY 2022 net loss improved $26.2 million to $14.5 million YoY, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million ~

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended August 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue for the full year 2022 increased 25.6% to $41.9 million, compared to $33.3 million in the year prior.
  • For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, revenues were $11.5 million, up 24.4% on a sequential basis when compared to $9.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
  • Growth in the Company's Advertising business in which revenues increased 28.6% to $32.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to $25.4 million in the year prior.
  • Continued growth in the Company's SaaS business of 15.9% for the full year 2022 to $9.2 million.
  • Significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of discontinued operations of 23.3% sequentially.
  • For the full year net loss improved significantly to $14.5 million, an increase of $26.2 million, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million.

Management Commentary

"Both the fiscal fourth quarter and full year were highlighted by the top-line growth in our advertising business delivering revenue of $32.7 million for the full year, up 29% while generating $9.0 million during the fiscal fourth quarter, an increase of 29% sequentially. In addition, significant growth in our SaaS business contributed $9.2 million to full year 2022 revenues, an increase of 16%." said Lou Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Engine. "Our cost cutting initiatives are most evident in our Adjusted EBITDA inclusive of our discontinued operations of $(4.3) million, an improvement of 23% on a sequential basis. These cost cutting initiatives will become more evident in our fiscal first quarter 2023 as we work towards becoming cash flow breakeven on a run-rate basis in fiscal 2023."

Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman of the Company added, "As previously announced, we commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic options to enhance shareholder value. With a large number of small cap companies in similar situations to our own we feel there is a lot of opportunity to create greater scale and believe we have made a lot of progress on this initiative. We continue to narrow our focus and we are confident that our efforts will result in a significant opportunity for the company to deliver on our stated goals in initiating this process."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.5 million, an increase of 24.4% when compared to $9.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022. Sequential growth from the third quarter was particularly apparent. The increase was primarily driven by a 29.2% sequential increase in Advertising revenue to $9.0 million from $7.0 million from the fiscal third quarter of 2022, as well as a 9.4% increase in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue to $2.4 million sequentially from $2.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

For the full year ended August 31, 2022, net loss improved significantly to $14.5 million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million, or $(3.43) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

Including discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA improved 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 to $(4.3) million when compared to $(5.7) million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $(20.2) million, compared to $(18.5) million in the same year-ago period.

Exclusive of discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.0) million for the fiscal fourth quarter, an improvement of 2.2% when compared to $(4.1) million in the fiscal third quarter. The fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 included approximately $400,000 of additional expense related to accounting charge estimates to certain financial assets and liabilities, with comparable charges not taken in prior periods noted above. Removing these charges from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, results in a 12% sequential improvement, better highlighting the initial progress the Company has made in our quarter over quarter improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $(16.1) million compared to $(11.6) million in the full year ended August 31, 2021.

At August 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $8.6 million.

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Stream Hatchet signed contract extensions with Microsoft, Activision, and Ubisoft, while expanding its list of clients with the addition of Monumental Sports, PUBG, FIFA, Logitech, NVIDIA, and Octagon.
  • Sideqik added FoodPanda, Blizzard, Fanatics, and BenQ to its growing list of blue-chip companies levering their end-to-end suite of influencer marketing and social commerce technology. Renewals and extensions include Nike, Universal Music Group, Virgin Voyages, and Riot Games.
  • Frankly signed new contracts with Barret-Jackson, FilmFeed, Scioto Valley Guardian, and Aggregated Media.

FY Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, to discuss Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.'s fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Date:Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time:4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT)
Dial-in:1-877-407-0784
International Dial-in:1-201-689-8560
Conference Code:13733976
Webcast:GAME Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss) or any other financial measures of performance or liquidity calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other items that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operating results. The Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA internally for purposes of forecasting, determining compensation, and assessing the performance of our business, therefore, we believe this measure provides useful supplemental information that may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company.

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

For the three months ended For the year ended
Note
 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021
$ $ $ $
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company

 (15,214,208) (14,946,165) (14,478,598) (40,720,811)
Interest expense

 151,331 197,729 729,848 1,274,998
Income tax expense

 - - - -
Amortization and depreciation
(a)
 313,394 296,979 1,242,383 1,112,863
Impairment expense
(a)
 3,873,000 - 3,873,000 -
Restructuring costs

 142,205 - 177,952 -
Share-based payments
(a)
 1,110,357 1,242,913 4,688,218 3,702,754
Loss on foreign exchange

 303,710 97,408 400,521 1,090,944
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(a)
 - - - 2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
(a)
 - - - (99,961)
Transaction costs

 22,854 341,702 1,327,990 341,702
Arbitration settlement reserve
(a)
 (206,956) 6,468,330 (5,775,717) 6,468,330
Change in fair value of investment at FVTPL
(a)
 873,778 (581,812) 873,778 (581,812)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(a)
 (81,310) (1,965,590) (4,748,893) (9,037,108)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
(a)
 (240,986) (1,105,939) (2,388,120) 6,066,594
Share of net loss of associate
(a)
 - - - 103,930
(Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary
(a)
 194,268 - (14,934,149) 678,931
(Gain) loss on disposal of asssets
(a)
 (257,550) - (257,550) -
(Gain) loss from discontinued operations

 4,971,125 7,325,801 13,203,474 15,564,168
Adjusted EBITDA

 (4,044,988) (2,628,644) (16,065,863) (11,605,578)

Note (a) - Non-cash expense

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of discontinued operations, for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.



 For the three months ended For the year ended

Note
 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021
$ $ $ $
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company

 (15,214,208) (14,946,165) (14,478,598) (40,720,811)
Interest expense

 155,057 221,333 817,710 1,400,293
Income tax expense

 - - - -
Amortization and depreciation
(a)
 796,346 952,555 3,690,939 5,092,432
Impairment expense
(a)
 9,038,806 3,885,001 9,515,210 3,885,001
Restructuring costs

 359,211 - 485,497 -
Share-based payments
(a)
 1,110,357 1,243,961 4,688,125 3,702,705
Loss on foreign exchange

 285,137 112,057 464,499 970,870
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(a)
 - - - 2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
(a)
 - - - (99,961)
Transaction costs

 22,854 341,702 1,327,990 341,702
Non-operational professional fees

 1,162 846,475 1,613,831 846,475
Arbitration settlement reserve
(a)
 (206,956) 6,468,330 (5,775,717) 6,468,330
Change in fair value of investment at FVTPL
(a)
 873,778 (581,812) 873,778 (581,812)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(a)
 (81,310) (1,965,590) (4,748,893) (9,037,108)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
(a)
 (240,986) (1,105,939) (2,388,120) 6,066,594
Share of net loss of associate
(a)
 - - - 103,930
(Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary
(a)
 194,268 - (14,934,149) 678,931
(Gain) loss on disposal of asssets
(a)
 (257,550) - (257,550) -
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of liabilities
(a)
 (1,105,023) - (1,105,023) -
Adjusted EBITDA

 (4,269,057) (4,528,092) (20,210,471) (18,453,529)

Note (a) - Non-cash expense

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes that will be made available on Engine's investor relations site on November 29, 2022 which can be found at https://ir.enginemediainc.com/.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) provides unparalleled live streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising to support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies to drive new streams of revenue. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute, and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine generates revenue through a combination of software-as-a-service subscription fees, managed services, and programmatic advertising. For more information, please visit www.enginegaming.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:
Lou Schwartz
647-725-7765

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
GAME@mzgroup.us

Engine Gaming & Media, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021
$ $
ASSETS
Current
Cash
 8,601,706 15,305,996
Restricted cash
 47,455 331,528
Accounts and other receivables
 8,404,009 8,646,807
Government remittances
 874,334 1,070,216
Publisher advance, current
 1,490,648 3,197,102
Prepaid expenses and other
 2,064,221 3,006,033
Promissory notes receivable
 576,528 -
22,058,901 31,557,682
Non-Current
Publisher advance, non-current
 - 1,337,116
Investment at FVTPL
 2,629,851 2,629,851
Property and equipment
 127,390 403,811
Goodwill
 15,200,188 18,495,121
Intangible assets
 2,667,363 12,482,244
Right-of-use assets
 11,115 557,022
20,635,907 35,905,165
42,694,808 67,462,847
August 31, 2022August 31, 2021
$ $
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
 12,772,375 10,403,665
Accrued liabilities
 3,756,758 5,722,470
Players liability account
 47,455 331,528
Deferred revenue
 1,077,923 2,644,948
Lease liabilities, current
 388,834 222,583
Long-term debt, current
 - 96,664
Promissory notes payable
 771,762 821,948
Warrant liability
 49,894 4,868,703
Convertible debt, current
 2,267,367 914,427
Arbitration reserve
 692,613 6,468,330
21,824,981 32,495,266
Convertible debt, non-current
 4,983,236 9,037,069
Lease liabilities, non-current
 - 364,968
4,983,236 9,402,037
26,808,217 41,897,303
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
 124,897,859 122,741,230
Contributed surplus
 20,351,522 17,819,933
Foreign currency translation reserve
 (2,069,219) (2,324,025)
Deficit
 (127,293,571) (112,814,973)
 15,886,591 25,422,165
Non-controlling interest
 - 143,379
15,886,591 25,565,544
42,694,808 67,462,847

Engine Gaming & Media, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss


 For the year ended
August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
 $ $
REVENUE
Software-as-a-service
 9,220,069 7,952,426
Advertising
 32,662,544 25,392,842
41,882,613 33,345,268
EXPENSES
Salaries and wages
 14,086,955 12,161,000
Consulting
 2,253,836 2,223,147
Professional fees
 1,920,663 1,771,190
Revenue sharing expense
 30,090,316 22,853,680
Advertising and promotion
 1,187,161 1,299,909
Office and general
 5,282,145 2,406,678
Technology expenses
 3,062,181 2,309,248
Amortization and depreciation
 1,242,383 1,112,863
Share-based payments
 4,688,218 3,702,754
Interest expense
 729,848 1,274,998
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
 400,521 1,090,944
Loss on extinguishment of debt
 - 2,428,900
Gain on retained interest in former associate
 - (99,961)
Transaction costs
 1,327,990 341,702
Arbitration settlement reserve
 (5,775,717) 6,468,330
Impairment expense
 3,873,000 -
Restructuring costs
 177,952 -
Change in fair value of promissory notes receivable and investment at FVTPL
 873,778 (581,812)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
 (4,748,893) (9,037,108)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
 (2,388,120) 6,066,594
58,284,217 57,793,056
ASSOCIATES
Share of net loss of associate
 - 103,930
Net income (loss) for the year before discontinued operations
 (16,401,604) (24,551,718)
Income tax expense
 - -
(16,401,604) (24,551,718)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiary
 14,934,149 (678,931)
Gain on disposal of asssets
 257,550 -
Loss from discontinued operations
 (13,203,474) (15,564,168)
Net income (loss) for the year from discontinued operations
 1,988,225 (16,243,099)
Net loss for the year
 (14,413,379) (40,794,817)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
 (65,219) 74,006
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
 (14,478,598) (40,720,811)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences
 393,928 10,250
Comprehensive loss for the year
 (14,084,670) (40,710,561)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic loss per share - continuing operations
 (1.05) (2.06)
Basic income (loss) per share - discontinued operations
 0.13 (1.37)
Basic and diluted loss per share
 (0.93) (3.43)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic
 15,637,418 11,874,775

SOURCE: Engine Gaming & Media Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729339/Engine-Gaming-Media-Inc-Reports-Fiscal-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Financial-Results

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.