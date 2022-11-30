DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) collaborates with Cyberport to Promote Digital Freight and Smart Logistics

EQS Newswire / 30/11/2022 / 09:00 UTC+8

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) collaborates with Cyberport to Promote Digital Freight and Smart Logistics

The emergence of ecommerce transforms not only how businesses sell, but also how businesses ship. Driven by the increasing market competition and customer demand, traditional supply chains aren't enough anymore. Companies need to come up with new strategies to further enhance supply chain excellence. And now, digital freight and smart logistics become one of the core values for innovation.

On November 25, 2022 (Friday), Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (https://www.hkela.org/) and Cyberport ( https://www.cyberport.hk/en/) co-organized a matching event for ecommerce innovators and entrepreneurs, sharing how digital freight and ecommerce ecosystem supporting business growth and development. The event aim to provide networking platform for members to connect and promote ecommerce collaborations; seeing SMEs leveraging on each other's strengths to expand, sustain and grow their collective market share.

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) President Suki Cheung commented, "While the world is slowly resuming and adapting to the new normal, enterprises will have to continue their efforts to transform themselves, adjust to the changing needs and reshape their business models to improve their value offering, efficiency and resilience."

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7003275756235628544 File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) collaborates with Cyberport to Promote Digital Freight and Smart Logistics

30/11/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 20:00 ET (01:00 GMT)