DJ Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): IHS Holding Limited completes USD600 Million Three-Year Bullet-Term Loan

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): IHS Holding Limited completes USD600 Million Three-Year Bullet-Term Loan 30-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIA RELEASE

30 NOVEMBER 2022

IHS Holding Limited completes USD600 Million Three-Year Bullet-Term Loan

RMB (www.RMB.co.za) acted as Mandated Lead Arranger & Bookrunner for IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers") USD600 million syndicated term loan facility. RMB was one of the lead banks on the transaction and applied its in-country expertise and global market knowledge in the structuring of this facility.

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, and is the largest independent multinational towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets and a strong track record of delivering growth.

Conny Konopi, Debt & Trade Solutions Transactor says, "RMB is proud to facilitate strategic investments that have a powerful economic impact. IHS Towers focuses exclusively on emerging markets and with the right funding, we hope to ensure its continued growth and contribution of communications infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa and other key regions of focus."

The initial proceeds of the USD600 million were used to repay a USD280 million bridge facility that was due to mature in February 2023 and a USD76 million USD tranche of IHS' Nigerian credit facility that was amortizing and was due to mature in September 2024. The remaining proceeds will be initially left undrawn and can be used for general corporate purposes.

Miranda Abraham, Co-Head of Loan Capital Market Solutions adds, "RMB won this mandate by providing advice on transaction structuring and the best route to market. We value IHS Towers as a strategic partner and the opportunity to support them across various initiatives and business requirements."

As Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, RMB was instrumental in delivering a successful transaction for IHS Towers during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Onke Mkiva, Co-Head Debt & Trade Solutions Africa concludes, "As a provider of communications infrastructure on a countrywide basis across multiple countries, IHS Towers delivers a critical service in enabling mobile connectivity. At RMB, we are proud to leverage our global expertise, innovation and ingenuity to structure a transaction that has enabled the business to refinance existing facilities at tight pricing levels. Furthermore, the company was able to achieve the desired quantum within a short timeframe, less than two months, from deal launch."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank.

Issued by:

Rand Merchant Bank

Johannesburg, South Africa

(GMT+2)

Contact:

Kate Kelly I kate.kelly@rmb.co.za

About RMB: Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank and part of one of the largest financial services groups (by market capitalisation) in Africa - FirstRand Bank Limited. We offer our clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions.

We offer our clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions.

At RMB we are passionate about solving problems for our clients by asking the hard questions. We challenge accepted thinking. We analyse and seek solutions beyond the obvious. We are innovative in our thinking and turn challenges into opportunities. We call ourselves Solutionist Thinkers who deliver on Traditional values. Innovative ideas.

Our ability to think differently, our collaborative spirit, our client-centric solutions and our belief that great minds don't always have to think alike, is what sets us apart.

As the Corporate and Investment arm of FirstRand Bank Limited (which is wholly owned by FirstRand Limited), we have access to a network of retail banks in 25 African countries, including representative offices and branches in the UK, India and China.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1500851 30-Nov-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)