GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Divio Technologies AB (615/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the unit rights in Divio Technologies AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   DIVIO UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174632              
Order book ID:  276819                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in Divio
Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   DIVIO BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174640              
Order book ID:  276820                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
