Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Divio Technologies AB (615/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the unit rights in Divio Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 16, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: DIVIO UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174632 Order book ID: 276819 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in Divio Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DIVIO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174640 Order book ID: 276820 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com