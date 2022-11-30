Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Result of 2022 AGM

Corporate Update Result of Annual General Meeting
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to confirm that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Brisbane, Australia were passed by way of a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 7 are ordinary resolutions and resolution 8 is a special resolution. Details of the results and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0539I_1-2022-11-30.pdf
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.
Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
