CD Capital is thrilled to announce Carmel Daniele's successful nomination in 2022's edition of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" (WIM100), a biennial publication that celebrates the "above beyond" contributions of women to the mining industry, across all roles, seniority and jurisdictions.

CD Capital is proud that Ms Daniele has received this recognition for her pioneering work within the mining private equity sector. Ms Daniele, CD Capital's Founder and Chief Investment Officer commented

"I feel both honoured and humbled to have been nominated for this prestigious award to stand alongside many other pioneering women in our field. By working together, we make a powerful force in creating positive change for the future and inspiring other women to join our sector that is key to the greening of our planet for generations to come".

Ms Daniele is a leader in her field, having established CD Capital in 2006, being one of the first in London to set up a dedicated fund focused on private mining assets and winning a prestigious mining finance industry award in 2008. She has since launched two further natural resource funds and has raised c.$1bn in capital from leading institutional investors. CD Capital's global portfolio invests in the development of projects that will supply critical minerals for the green transition, as well as the key ingredients used in fertilisers to ensure food security for the world. Projects are primarily in jurisdictions that can rely on their own abundance of green energy, such as Latin America, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Since establishing CD Capital, Ms Daniele has built a world-class investment technical team of industry insiders. Ms Daniele also actively sponsors women studying Geology at Imperial College through its internship and mentoring programme.

The 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining 2022 publication includes more on WIM100 on page 3 and features Ms Daniele on page 47. In 2022, WIM 100 received 915 nominations for 491 women in mining from 61 countries.

These 100 inspirational women have been chosen using the following selection criteria:

1. She is a trailblazer: A WIM100 woman is a pioneer. She is an innovator. She makes positive and impactful changes so the industry can operate in a more sustainable, inclusive and safer way.

2. She advocates and empowers: A WIM100 woman offers proactive advocacy to those working in the mining industry and beyond. She empowers her colleagues to ensure everyone feels heard, welcomed and respected.

3. She perseveres in the face of adversity: A WIM100 woman is resilient and determined. She has the courage to speak up, challenge the status quo and break barriers.

