Evrima Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

30 November 2022

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Evrima plc, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries is pleased to announce the appointment of highly respected and experienced corporate financier, Mr Duncan Gordon. Mr Gordon joins the Board effective immediately in the capacity of, Independent Non-Executive Director.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chief Executive Officer commented,

"The Board and I are delighted to welcome Duncan to the Board of Evrima. Over the last 20 years Duncan has raised in excess of $500M for private and publicly quoted companies and operated one of the most successful investment advisory practices in Canada, at one of the most competitive Investment Banks in the world.

His decades of experience and global network of capital and access to quality investment transactions complement the corporate ethos and objectives we have set at Evrima. Duncan is someone who operates with integrity, commitment and dedication.

Duncan Gordon

Duncan Gordon is a Canadian businessman and financier. He serves as the President of Ivy Capital Corp., a firm dedicated to providing financing services and strategic plans for companies seeking guidance through the capital raising process. He has a wide range of financial transaction experience in originating and structuring deals which range from traditional equity to debt and alternative financing options.

Mr. Gordon was formerly a Vice President and Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management for over seventeen years. His dedication to his clients, passion and knowledge resulted in him being honoured with membership into the Chairman's Club, placing him as owning one of the top 20 investment advisory practices in Canada. Mr. Gordon's long-term focus and support of the junior mining arena has led to a niche specialization as a leading financier who has raised over $500M throughout his career.

Incoming Non-Executive Director, Duncan Gordon commented,

"Over the last two years, Evrima has built a portfolio of investment interests that reflect opportunities at differing but equally critical stages of the mining value chain and have initially decided to concentrate their geographic focus in Botswana.

This has resulted in the Company achieving a presence in the market for conducting well-structured investment transactions with consistent themes and the most recent success at Premium Nickel Resources Ltd validates the rationale.

Moving forward and with the Company now starting to realise material value in its existing portfolio in conjunction with a strong pipeline of investment transactions I am excited to be joining the Board of Evrima at a time where the markets for opportunities in our sector are offering cost of entries that underpin the importance of the junior exploration and development sector."

Terms of Appointment:

On appointment, Mr Gordon will be awarded 1,500,000 options to subscribe for new ordinary shares of £0.001 with a strike price of £0.065 and a life to expiry of 5-years from date of grant. 1,000,000 of these options will vest immediately on award with the balance of 500,000 options vesting on Mr Gordon serving the Company as a Director for a minimum of 12-months.

Should Mr Gordon elect to exercise his entitlement, he shall be issued a replacement option for each option exercised with a strike price of £0.10 and a life to expiry from the date of grant of the replacement option.

Mr Gordon has no interest in the issued share capital of the Company.

Current Directorships Former Directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years) 1183926 B.C. Ltd (Canada) Big Ridge Gold Corp; previously Alto Ventures Ltd (Canada) Ivy Capital Partners Ltd (Canada) Empress Resources Corp (Canada) Franchise Cannabis Corp (Canada)

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Duncan Gordon that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Ends -

