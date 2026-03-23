TOKYO, Mar 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on February 16, 2026, the appointment of new Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The Boards of Directors of each group company - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., and TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. - also tentatively decided on the same appointment.Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/TANAKA's Executive Appointments1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Nobutaka AokiNewly AppointedPrevious Position: -*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Nobutaka AokiNewly AppointedPrevious Position: -New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Hiroyuki SakamotoNewly AppointedPrevious Position: -*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.3. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Nobutaka AokiNewly AppointedPrevious Position: -*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.4. TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Nobutaka AokiNewly AppointedPrevious Position: -*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260320.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.