Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Financial Services Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Ellen Newhouse to New York and Stamford Offices

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its investment and corporate banking and capital markets recruiting capabilities with the addition of Ellen Newhouse as a partner in Caldwell's Financial Services Practice and based in the firm's New York and Stamford offices.

"With a background in corporate finance and equity research, and more than a decade of executive recruiting experience, Ellen is uniquely able to assess and deeply understand companies' desired outcomes and leadership needs," said Glenn Buggy and Paul Heller, managing partners of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "Her reputation for recruiting senior executives for global corporate and investment banks as well as mid-market firms and top-tier advisory platforms precedes her. She's a strong addition to the team, and we look forward to the contributions she will make to our clients and our firm."

Ms. Newhouse's career has focused on the financial services arena, both in industry and as an executive search and leadership consultant. She works with prominent North American and international banks across investment and corporate banking and capital markets. She also provides guidance on executive leadership roles across key functional areas, including corporate development, strategy, and financial officers. Her clients range from Fortune 100 and 500 corporations to private equity portfolio companies in the U.S. and abroad.

Ms. Newhouse has worked across a broad range of sectors, executing assignments in healthcare, TMT, industrials, consumer, FIG and financial sponsors. Her experience also includes work across various debt and equity product groups in commercial and investment banks.

Ms. Newhouse joined Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where she was a senior client partner in the Financial Services Practice. Previously, she spent nearly a decade in the Financial Services Practice at Spencer Stuart. Ms. Newhouse began her career in finance with Stephens Inc. as an investment banker and equity research analyst.

Ms. Newhouse is an honor graduate of Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.??

"Caldwell's partner team is among the finest in the industry, focused on doing the highest quality work to the greatest client satisfaction," said Chris Beck, president. "The addition of Ellen Newhouse to our team is a testament to this. She's an excellent addition to the Financial Services Practice, the New York and Stamford teams, and our firmwide culture. We are thrilled to have her joining the Caldwell team."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

