Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: A2DPZK ISIN: SE0005881786 Ticker-Symbol: 725 
30.11.22
1,194 Euro
-0,074
-5,84 %
Maschinenbau
Sonstige
30.11.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of OptiCept Technologies AB (618/22)

With effect from December 01, 2022, the unit rights in OptiCept Technologies AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 12, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   OPTI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071721              
Order book ID:  277007                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in OptiCept
Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including December 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   OPTI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071739              
Order book ID:  276986                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
