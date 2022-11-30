Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of OptiCept Technologies AB (618/22)

With effect from December 01, 2022, the unit rights in OptiCept Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 12, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: OPTI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071721 Order book ID: 277007 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in OptiCept Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 27, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: OPTI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071739 Order book ID: 276986 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com