Research Scope
The geographic scope of the study has been segmented as follows: The UK and Ireland, Germany, France, the Nordic countries, Benelux, Denmark, Iberia, the Alpine countries, Italy, Turkey, Greece, and the Rest of Europe. The study does not include Russia, Belarus, or the Caucasus countries.
Research Highlights
The study highlights the regional hotspots and presents a growth outlook of the key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key market predictions for the European water and wastewater industry?
- What is the 2022 revenue of the European water and wastewater industry?
- What are the regional trends and region-wise expenditure forecasts for the municipal and industrial segments?
- What are the key growth opportunities emerging out of the water and wastewater industry? What are the strategic imperatives for market players?
The study provides key predictions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market for the following segments:
- Design and engineering
- Operation and maintenance
- Water and wastewater technology
- Process control and management
- Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment: Water and Wastewater Market
- Key Highlights of the European Water and Wastewater Market
- Europe's Water and Wastewater Industry: Historic Sales
- Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Water and Wastewater Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope: Water and Wastewater
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Water and Wastewater Industry
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
5. Key Europe Water Revenue Trends, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Water and Wastewater Market
- European Water and Wastewater Market Revenue Forecast by Subsegment in 2021 and 2022
- European Water and Wastewater Market Revenue by Region in 2022
- Opportunities by Region
- Percentage of NRW by Country
- Number of WWTPs and Percentage of Population Connected to a WWTP by Country
- Intensity of Wastewater Treatment by Country
- End Use of Sewage Sludge from Wastewater Treatment Plants in Europe
- Low River Flow Levels in Europe Due to Drought
6. Companies to Watch
- European Water and Wastewater Market: Companies to Watch
7. Key Predictions for 2022
- Key 2022 Predictions
- Prediction 1: Treated Wastewater Reuse for Water Stress and Water Scarcity Mitigation
- Prediction 2: Resource Recovery from Sludge through Anaerobic Digestion for Biogas and Biosolids Production
- Prediction 3: Adoption of Digital Twins across the Water Infrastructure Value Chain
- Prediction 4: Intelligent Sewer Networks for Improved Flood Handling, Fewer CSO Events, and Reduced Environmental Impact
- Prediction 5: Smart Metering with Advanced LoRa or NB IoT is Significantly Growing across Europe
- Prediction 6: AI/ML-based Data Analytics Platforms for Condition Monitoring, Predictive Analytics, and Holistic Asset Management
8. Municipal Segment Outlook 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot Municipal Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Region: Municipal Water and Wastewater
- 2022 Market Snapshot Municipal Segment
- Technology Segments: Snapshot
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Water Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Wastewater Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Sludge Treatment Technologies
9. Industrial Segment Outlook 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Industrial Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Subsegment and Region: Industrial Water and Wastewater
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Industrial Segment
- Technology Segment: Snapshot
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Water Treatment Technologies
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Wastewater Treatment Technologies
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Sludge Treatment Technologies
10. Regional Predictions 2022: Municipal and Industrial W&WWT
- 2022 Predictions: The UK and Ireland
- 2022 Predictions: France
- 2022 Predictions: Germany
- 2022 Predictions: Alpine Countries
- 2022 Predictions: Iberia
- 2022 Predictions: Italy
- 2022 Predictions: Greece
- 2022 Predictions: Turkey
- 2022 Predictions: Denmark
- 2022 Predictions: Nordic Countries
- 2022 Predictions: Benelux
- 2022 Predictions: ROE (CEE and others, excluding Russia)
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Resource Recovery from Sludge (especially RNG generation)
- Growth Opportunity 3: Micropollutant Removal Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 4: Treated Wastewater as a Resource
12. Key Conclusions
