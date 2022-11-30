Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Hires Sales and Marketing Firm to Boost MiteXstream Biopesticide Sales Within Cannabis Industry

Black Bird Biotech Hires Sales and Marketing Firm to Boost MiteXstream Biopesticide Sales Within Cannabis Industry

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has hired XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC:XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience to bring products to target markets, including within the Cannabis Industry, to provide brand awareness and direct sales expertise for MiteXstreamTM specifically as it relates to B2B sales within the Cannabis Industry.

"MJBizCon 2022 showed that the Cannabis Industry is ready like never before for MiteXstreamTM and we are excited to bring in the XCPCNL team to provide focused, brand-awareness expertise and a bridge to their sphere of influence in the grow segment of the Cannabis Industry," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We believe XCPL's array of capabilities will allow us to provide excellent support to the distributors that we expect will be coming online in the near term."

"We are incredibly excited to work with BBBT and believe that we will be successful in promoting the special qualities of MiteXstreamTM to the many verticals within the Cannabis Industry. Creating and growing product awareness in market segments for our clients' brands is XCPCNL's sweet spot." said XCPCNL CEO Tim Matthews.

News and Updates. For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter and @BlackBirdBiotech on Instagram. Also visit BBBT's corporate website, BlackBirdBiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edges: it is HONEY BEE SAFE and it can be used through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

833-223-4204

eric@newlanpllc.com

BlackBirdBiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729440/Black-Bird-Biotech-Hires-Sales-and-Marketing-Firm-to-Boost-MiteXstream-Biopesticide-Sales-Within-Cannabis-Industry