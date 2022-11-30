Anzeige
30.11.2022
Modelo Health Inc: Modelo Health Offers First-of-its-Kind, Evidence-Based Solution to U.S. Maternal Mortality Crisis as Reported by CDC - Highlights

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / First Pregnancy App for Inclusive Care Provides Healthcare Systems Unprecedented Access to Clinical and Social Data to Improve Outcomes and Address Healthcare Inequities

Modelo Health App Availability

Available now in both English and Spanish in the Apple app store. Android coming soon.

Modelo Health stands by the belief that an informed pregnancy is a safer pregnancy. Every mother deserves access to healthcare and resources. Moms in need can use the code HEALTHYMOMS to receive access to the Modelo Health app for free.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin
617.462.0108
karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About Modelo Health

Modelo Healthis a healthtech company that provides the world's only mobile app based on Inclusive Care. The platform monitors across all health determinants and applies evidence-based risk stratification algorithms to deliver a holistic view of the mother. Serving both expectant moms and clinicians, Modelo Health's mission is to eliminate health inequities by empowering pregnant women and their care teams through education and access. Modelo Health Co-Founder Nic Encina hails from the genomics and precision medicine world, having started in the Human Genome Project. He helped start multiple biotechnology companies, and most recently founded a Precision Population Health research program at Ariadne Labs and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Co-Founder Trish Encina has a background in science, psychology and interpersonal relations. The minority-led company was established in 2020 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. https://www.modelohealth.com

SOURCE: Modelo Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729500/Modelo-HealthTM-Offers-First-of-its-Kind-Evidence-Based-Solution-to-US-Maternal-Mortality-Crisis-as-Reported-by-CDC--Highlights

