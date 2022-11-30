Les Agences de Papa

Les Agences de Papa: Versity closes the 2nd round of its ICO (Initial Coins offering) and registers a total of more than $6,000,000 in Sity token reservations



30-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Versity closes the 2nd round of its ICO (Initial Coins offering) and registers a total of more than $6,000,000 in Sity token reservations Versity closes the 2nd round of its ICO (Initial Coin Offering). A great success that has already allowed the company to collect more than $6,000,000 in Sity token subscriptions. A 2nd round under the sign of success Launched in the middle of the bear market, the 2nd round of the Versity ICO aimed to raise $1,250,000 of Sity tokens. An ambitious bet, in a difficult context. The enthusiasm generated by the project during the first round and the private sales ($4,775,000 worth of Sity tokens reserved) has indeed been largely confirmed. Versity has now registered more than $6,000,000 in reserved Sity tokens. Immediate launch of the 3rd round for $3,600,000 of Sity. For the 3rd round of its ICO, no less than $3,600,000 worth of Sity tokens will be available to investors in Europe's first real estate metaverse mixing the virtual world with the real economy on the versity.io website. Versity first European real estate influencer Thanks to a perfectly executed influence and communication strategy, the VERSITY Twitter and Telegram accounts have reached audience records with more than 100,000 followers, making Versity the most important European real estate influencer. Les Agences de Papa selected by Crédit Agricole and Klein Blue Partners The success of the first rounds of the ICO of the Versity project, the first European real estate metaverse, has contributed to Les Agences de Papa's inclusion in the very closed circle of 22 French Proptechs to be followed in real estate research and transactions by Klein Blue Partners, in partnership with the Crédit Agricole Group. Frédéric Ibanez, CEO & Co-founder of Les Agences de Papa, holder of the Versity project: "We were convinced of the value of our ICO and this is confirmed. The success of this second round in such an unfavorable market context confirms its added value for the entire real estate sector and well beyond. We thank all our shareholders, but also all the investors in the community who will allow us to develop the first European metaverse dedicated to real estate." Versity in the spotlight at "Rent", the very first real estate fair The RENT fair in Paris brought together the main players in the real estate industry with more than 12,000 visitors. During this event, Versity was put at the forefront as THE reference metaverse by professionals, alongside Meta and Microsoft. A POC (proof of concept) highly anticipated by the community When the virtual enters the era of reality. As promised, Versity is about to post its POC (Proof of Concept) on social networks. Nicolas Fratini, co-founder of Agences de Papa, the project leader of Versity: "A POC that will certainly appeal to a growing community. This result is the culmination of hard work by all our teams. Since the launch, the team has grown considerably and experts in Web3 and 3D have joined us, allowing us to display even greater ambitions. » Reminder of the main terms of SITY's public offering The terms and conditions of the ICO carried by Les Agences de Papa are detailed in the white paper that can be downloaded from the Versity.io website at the following address: https://assets.versity.io/whitepaper/whitepaper-versity.pdf About Les Agences de Papa : Les Agences de Papa is an independent digital real estate network, created in October 2019 by 2 entrepreneurial dads from Nice, Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez. The company proposes a unique and differentiating offer, based on the concept of a 100% digital real estate agency with commissions starting from 2000€ fixed. www.lesagencesdepapa.fr About Versity : VERSITY is the first metaverse dedicated to real estate and the housing life cycle, serving professionals, investors and individuals. The VERSITY Metaverse aims to become the reference ecosystem for real-time exchanges between all the players involved in a real estate transaction. www.versity.io Contacts : ACTIFIN Isabelle DRAY ACTIFIN Loris DAOUGABEL ACTIFIN Jean-Yves BARBARA Financial Press Corporate Press Investor Relations idray@actifin.fr ldaougabel@actifin.fr jybarbara@actifin.fr Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file



