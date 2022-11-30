Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Europe HVAC Market will Create USD 4 Billion in Opportunities Each Year for the Next 5 Years. Climatic Conditions & Heatwaves to Boost the Market Sale - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, Europe HVAC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2023-2028. Replacement of existing equipment with energy-efficient products, the emergence of IoT and product innovations to aid replacements, and Europe's climatic conditions and heatwave propelling the demand for HVAC systems.





In recent years, extreme summer heat waves have driven spikes in sales of room ACs, and the temperature during summer reaches 113 Fahrenheit, breaking the record in Europe. Hence, the increased temperature propels the demand for ACs for commercial and residential purposes. In 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated air-conditioner stock in Europe would double in the next two decades as record heat becomes more prevalent. Hence, driving the HVAC market's growth in the upcoming years.

In Germany, centralized air conditioning solutions are growing in demand through chillers and VRF systems. However, in many places, VRF systems are replacing chillers. VRF sales are expected to rise in tune with global trends as they help save operational costs. The UK industry is strongly connected to the business trends of Europe and driven by construction activities in London. Hence, the VRF system will play a vital role in the Europe HVAC market.

Europe HVAC Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 86.49 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 61.26 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.92 % Base Year 2022 Historic Year 2019-2021 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Equipment, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis Western Europe, Nordic, and Central & Eastern Europe Countries Covered UK, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Poland & Austria, and Other CEE Countries Key Vendors Systemair, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Ostberg, Aldes, Bosch, Daikin, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, LG, Panasonic, Carrier, Midea, Regal, Raytheon Technologies, Honeywell, Flakt Group, Beijer Ref, Flexit, Grundfos, Swegon, VTS, Nuaire, Nortek, Alfa Laval, Hitachi, Lu-Ve, Vent-Axia, Rosenberg, S & P, WOLF, CIAT, AL-KO, DynAIR, Danfoss, Lennox, Backer Springfield, Dunham-Bush, TCL, TROX, Vaillant Group, Ingersoll Rand, and Camfil Page Number 250 Market Dynamics Rising Construction Industry Airport Modernization Growing VRF Systems Competitive Landscape The business overview, product offerings, key strengths, key strategies, and key opportunities

In 2022, European countries are witnessing drastic climate changes. Rising temperatures and heat waves increased the demand for HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings to control indoor climate conditions. Along with providing residents with comfort, filtering can also improve indoor air quality. Hence these factors propel sales growth across Europe during the forecast period.

Due to the highly competitive market, R&D investments in the HVAC industry are limited and have substantial investments, mainly from large vendors. Moreover, the short time-to-market and narrow acceptance of new technologies add to market challenges for HVAC vendors. R&D investments are more focused on cost reduction of the production process and improvement of the existing product technology for value addition than developing new products.

The emergence of IoT and Product Innovations to Aid Replacements

The demand for energy in the construction sector tripled over the last 20 to 30 years, with over 8% of electricity consumption for space cooling technology over the past few years. The demand for space cooling increased, with the number of HVAC units expected to reach 151.1 million. IoT has the advantage to impact HVAC systems through its smart technologies, which allow manufacturers to increase productivity and optimize assets. Manufacturers and building companies look for smart IoT HVAC systems that provide the most authentic and real-time operational data for their devices installed in residential, industrial, or commercial buildings. More complex analytical capabilities and algorithms are increasing in the smart HVAC market. It brings the demand for a robust IoT network that enables data sharing. Therefore, the advances and development in new IoT-based HVAC systems brought a revolution in the current construction generation. Hence, modern technology expects to propel the demand for smart HVAC systems in the upcoming years.

Segmentation Insights

HVAC commonly refers to heating, ventilation, cooling, collective heating, and cooling technologies used at commercial, residential, industrial, and public utility buildings. The Europe HVAC market can be divided into three categories based on functionality: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Europe HVAC market in heating equipment is growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The heating equipment industry is characterized by intense competition, as the same has high traction in the cold climatic conditions of the region. The heating equipment is generally bulky; hence, the industry is characterized by many local/domestic vendors. Moreover, the service and maintenance required for these tools also bring in high revenue.

The Europe HVAC market by end-use can be categorized as residential and commercial sectors. The residential sector demand in 2022 is expected to grow due to the construction industry skyrocketing in European countries. The demand for new equipment and replacement is expected to be impacted as consumers seek to cut down on non-essential purchases. Europe HVAC market by residential sector is growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

The report considers the present scenario of the Europe HVAC market and its dynamics for 2023-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Segmentation by Equipment

Heating

Heat Pump



Boiler Units



Furnaces



Others

Air Conditioning

RAC



CAC



Chillers



Heat Exchangers



Others

Ventilation

Air Handling Units



Air filters



Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers



Fan Coil Units



Others

Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Airports &Public



Office Spaces



Hospitality



Hospitals



Industrial & Others

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Nordic

Norway



Denmark



Sweden



Others

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland & Austria

&

Other CEE Countries

