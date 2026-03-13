Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Organic Fertilizers Market: Europe Holds 40.9% Share as Global Demand Accelerates to USD 18.65 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According?to Mordor Intelligence, the?organic fertilizers market?size is projected to expand from USD 12.02 billion in 2026 to USD 18.65 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The global organic fertilizers market is gaining traction as growers respond to stricter residue regulations, expanding organic farmland, and retailer procurement mandates favoring certified organic inputs. Europe currently leads in the organic fertilizers market share, while North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to soil-health benchmarks embedded in crop insurance and conservation programs.

Organic Fertilizers Market Trends Accelerate Shift from Synthetic Inputs

One of the most influential organic fertilizer market trends is the structural transition away from synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers toward nutrient-recycling alternatives. The organic fertilizers market analysis shows increasing preference for compost, manure-based blends, and plant-derived meals as regulatory frameworks tighten permissible chemical fertilizers use. Retailer procurement mandates are reinforcing organic fertilizers market growth by guaranteeing offtake for certified organic crops. As shelf space for organic produce expands globally, growers are securing predictable purchase agreements, stabilizing fertilizer purchasing cycles, and strengthening the organic fertilizers market demand.

Quality assurance technologies such as near-infrared nutrient analyzers are improving batch consistency, enabling institutional buyers to shift confidently from urea-based inputs to certified organic blends. This advancement supports long-term organic fertilizers market expansion by addressing historic concerns around nutrient variability.

Government Incentives Strengthen Organic Fertilizers Market Growth Outlook

Public policy plays a decisive role in shaping the organic fertilizers market forecast. Direct certification reimbursements, conservation cost-share programs, and soil-carbon incentives are narrowing the price differential between synthetic and organic inputs. Organic fertilizers market growth analysis indicates that financial assistance during transition periods significantly reduces economic risk for farmers converting to certified organic acreage. Conservation payments linked to soil health practices further reinforce recurring demand for compliant fertilizers.

As regulatory frameworks increasingly link subsidy eligibility to environmental metrics, the organic fertilizers market outlook remains supported by institutional funding streams that incentivize sustainable nutrient management practices.

"Organic fertilizer demand is strengthening as growers respond to soil health priorities, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference for sustainable farming. Mordor Intelligence applies multi-source verification and disciplined review, giving executives a dependable view of market direction beyond fragmented reports," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Expansion of Certified Organic Farmland Drives Market Size

The continued expansion of certified organic farmland is a foundational driver of the organic fertilizers market size. Growers transitioning acreage under national and international organic standards require multi-year nutrient management strategies that comply with certification guidelines. The organic fertilizers market forecast suggests that transitional acreage creates a predictable runway for fertilizer suppliers, as farms in conversion require approved organic inputs throughout certification cycles. Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and South America are contributing to organic fertilizers market growth as export-driven producers scale organic soybean, coffee, tea, and horticultural operations to meet European and North American demand.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:?https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-organic-fertilizer-market?utm_source=prnewswire?

Organic Fertilizers Market Segmentation Highlights

By Form

Manure: ?The largest and most widely used segment. It consists of animal waste (bovine, porcine, or poultry) that provides a balanced mix of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium while significantly improving soil organic matter.

?The largest and most widely used segment. It consists of animal waste (bovine, porcine, or poultry) that provides a balanced mix of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium while significantly improving soil organic matter. Meal-Based Fertilizers: ?Derived from processed animal or plant by-products.

?Derived from processed animal or plant by-products. Animal Meals: ?Examples include?Bone Meal?(high phosphorus for root growth),?Blood Meal?(fast-release nitrogen), and?Feather Meal.

?Examples include?Bone Meal?(high phosphorus for root growth),?Blood Meal?(fast-release nitrogen), and?Feather Meal. Plant Meals:?Includes?Cottonseed Meal?(acidic, slow-release) and?Soybean Meal.

By Crop Type

Cash Crops: ?Include high-value commodities such as?coffee, cocoa, cotton, and tobacco. This is the fastest-growing segment as growers seek organic certification to access premium export markets and higher price margins.

?Include high-value commodities such as?coffee, cocoa, cotton, and tobacco. This is the fastest-growing segment as growers seek organic certification to access premium export markets and higher price margins. Horticultural Crops: ?Comprising?fruits, vegetables, and flowers. These crops are highly responsive to organic inputs, which are preferred for improving the flavor, shelf-life, and "chemical-free" status of fresh produce.

?Comprising?fruits, vegetables, and flowers. These crops are highly responsive to organic inputs, which are preferred for improving the flavor, shelf-life, and "chemical-free" status of fresh produce. Row Crops:?The largest segment by volume, covering vast acreages of?cereals (wheat, maize, rice), oilseeds, and pulses. Adoption in this category is driven by large-scale sustainability mandates and government incentives for regenerative agriculture.

Regional Landscape Shapes Organic Fertilizers Market Share

Europe continues to hold the largest organic fertilizers market share, supported by livestock-dense regions and strong policy alignment under agricultural reform programs. Organic conversion incentives and residue restrictions reinforce sustained demand for certified blends.

North America represents the fastest-evolving organic fertilizers market outlook, driven by conservation incentives tied to soil health metrics. Crop insurance eligibility increasingly incorporates sustainability benchmarks, encouraging organic input adoption across grain and specialty crops.

Asia-Pacific shows uneven yet promising organic fertilizers market growth, with China and India expanding organic acreage in response to domestic food safety concerns and export demand.

Competitive Landscape: Fragmentation and Technology Differentiation

The global organic fertilizers market remains highly fragmented, with regional producers and multinational suppliers competing across price, sourcing, and quality control metrics. Established fertilizer companies are leveraging existing distribution networks to cross-sell organic lines alongside conventional products. Technology adoption is emerging as a key differentiator within the organic fertilizers industry. Autonomous compost turners, odor-control coatings, and nutrient encapsulation methods are improving operational efficiency and product consistency.

Data-driven traceability systems are becoming essential as regulatory frameworks mandate heavy-metal testing and batch-level documentation. Companies capable of integrating waste-to-value sourcing with sensor-guided quality control systems are well-positioned to capture additional organic fertilizers market share during the forecast period. Vertical integration strategies are also strengthening competitive positioning, as feedstock security reduces exposure to supply volatility and freight costs.

Organic Fertilizers Industry?Companies:

Coromandel International Ltd

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

E.B. Stone and Sons Inc

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

Sustane Natural Fertilizers, Inc

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:?

Biofertilizers Market Size -?The global agriculture sector is experiencing a significant shift toward sustainable inputs, with the biofertilizers market leading the charge. Expected to grow from?USD 3.60 billion?in 2025 to?USD 3.93 billion?in 2026, the market is on a trajectory to reach?USD 6.05 billion?by 2031, supported by a strong?9.05% CAGR. This industry is diverse, featuring formulations like Rhizobium, Mycorrhiza, and Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, and serves a wide array of cash and horticultural crops across every major global region.

Fertilizers Market Report -?While biologicals are rising, the broader fertilizers market remains a massive pillar of global food security, valued at USD 425.34 billion in 2026. This market, which encompasses both complex and straight fertilizers in conventional and specialty forms, is projected to expand to USD 573.01 billion by 2031 at a 6.14% CAGR. Growth is particularly driven by the adoption of precision application modes like fertigation and foliar spraying to maximize yields in field and horticultural crops worldwide.

US Organic Fertilizers Market Report: In the United States, the organic fertilizer market is emerging as a high-growth niche, fueled by a surge in certified organic acreage and consumer demand for chemical-free produce. Valued at?USD 396.90 million?in 2025, the U.S. market is forecast to nearly double to?USD 793.90 million?by 2031, advancing at an impressive?12.26% CAGR. This sector relies heavily on manure and meal-based fertilizers to support large-scale row crops and specialty horticultural production across the country.

About Mordor Intelligence:?

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses?seeking?comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.?

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence?possesses?a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?

For any inquiries, please contact:???

media@mordorintelligence.com???

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us???

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/organic-fertilizers-market-europe-holds-40-9-share-as-global-demand-accelerates-to-usd-18-65-billion-by-2031--reports-mordor-intelligence-302712285.html