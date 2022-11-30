Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year's record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers.

Despite unprecedented times, Wallet Factory has successfully addressed all the technological challenges the clients had to face during 2022 and before. Taking a deep dive into understanding end customers, their buying preferences and shopping behaviors, helped the company deliver the solutions like mobile eWallet applications with personalized built-in rewards that resonate well with customer expectations.

Mikhail Miro, CEO and Co-Founder of Wallet Factory commented: "We are deeply touched and grateful to all the clients and end users who cast their votes in favor of our solutions nominated across these categories. Your immense support and loyalty to our products make us come up with new cutting-edge innovations to bring you exceptional customer experiences."

The customer-first mindset enabled the company to be recognized as a winner and a finalist in a number of prestigious global and regional awards:

Most Innovative in Payment Software Solutions by CorporateLiveWire Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022 Most Innovative FinTech Platform in the LatAm region in 2022 by the IB Magazine Best eCommerce Loyalty Program finalist by Asia eCommerce Awards 2022 Gold Award for the Innovation in Technology Development in the Financial Services by Stevie MENA Awards Best Mobile Payments category finalist by Fintech Finance Awards 2022

In 2023, Wallet Factory will proceed with providing customer-focus digital wallets and customer loyalty programs to satisfy its clients worldwide while improving financial inclusion across emerging markets.

About Wallet Factory

A FinTech provider of digital wallet services and customer rewards platforms. Wallet Factory enables financial businesses of any size with access to digital opportunities, like market-ready eWallets, payment solutions, card tokenization, customer loyalty programs, and more.

For more information, visit us at: walletfactory.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. Check out our recent case studies to see how we help businesses engage and retain customers with innovative payment and loyalty solutions.

