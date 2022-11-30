Deft extends colocation footprint within Europe through Digital Realty partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deft, a managed IT services provider, has extended its colocation footprint into Frankfurt, Germany through its partnership with Digital Realty, the leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.



"Europe has proven to be a high-demand region for managed data center solutions," says Jordan Lowe, CEO of Deft. "This expansion further supports the growth of our global customer base, nearly one-third of whom maintain a presence in Europe."

Frankfurt is a critical connectivity hub for businesses in Europe. Deft's ability to offer managed network services in the region supports its clients' growth across the region.

"At Digital Realty, we are committed to supporting our customers as they scale, and there isn't a better time for us to be extending our partnership with Deft into Frankfurt," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty. "With existing sites in the U.S. and EMEA, the symbiotic relationship we have with Deft aligns with our commitment to provide the most reliable data center and connectivity solutions to our customers, strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity in an increasingly data-centric world."

For more information about Deft, visit https://www.deft.com/.

About Deft

Formerly known as ServerCentral Turing Group, at Deft, we are our clients' most trusted advisor.

The Deft team humanizes technology. We actively listen to our clients, learning and collaborating to develop tailored proposals that perfectly fit your company's needs. We then design, build, operate, secure, and scale unique technology solutions with a singular purpose: to deftly deliver on the promise of technology for you and your customers.

Learn more at https://www.deft.com/or call us at (312) 829-1111.

Media Contact: Chris Rechtsteiner, chrisr@deft.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504d60c6-6b56-46f2-9df0-00458e2cefc2