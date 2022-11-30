Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLFT ISIN: US2538681030 Ticker-Symbol: FQI 
Tradegate
30.11.22
17:56 Uhr
105,00 Euro
-0,30
-0,28 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,98107,2621:30
106,90107,2821:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2022 | 20:17
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deft extends colocation footprint within Europe through Digital Realty partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deft, a managed IT services provider, has extended its colocation footprint into Frankfurt, Germany through its partnership with Digital Realty, the leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

"Europe has proven to be a high-demand region for managed data center solutions," says Jordan Lowe, CEO of Deft. "This expansion further supports the growth of our global customer base, nearly one-third of whom maintain a presence in Europe."

Frankfurt is a critical connectivity hub for businesses in Europe. Deft's ability to offer managed network services in the region supports its clients' growth across the region.

"At Digital Realty, we are committed to supporting our customers as they scale, and there isn't a better time for us to be extending our partnership with Deft into Frankfurt," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty. "With existing sites in the U.S. and EMEA, the symbiotic relationship we have with Deft aligns with our commitment to provide the most reliable data center and connectivity solutions to our customers, strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity in an increasingly data-centric world."

For more information about Deft, visit https://www.deft.com/.

About Deft

Formerly known as ServerCentral Turing Group, at Deft, we are our clients' most trusted advisor.

The Deft team humanizes technology. We actively listen to our clients, learning and collaborating to develop tailored proposals that perfectly fit your company's needs. We then design, build, operate, secure, and scale unique technology solutions with a singular purpose: to deftly deliver on the promise of technology for you and your customers.

Learn more at https://www.deft.com/or call us at (312) 829-1111.

Media Contact: Chris Rechtsteiner, chrisr@deft.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504d60c6-6b56-46f2-9df0-00458e2cefc2


DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.