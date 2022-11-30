Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Meeting"), which will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) will be available by virtual format.

Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, RSV and other public health concerns and to mitigate risk to health of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, our shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting online at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 by clicking here or pasting the link below into your browser:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjliNGMzMTEtNWE4YS00YmIxLTkxYWYtOWFkZDFlMzkwYTYz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22a83d3395-977a-4d7b-bf55-76618bc64c81%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f13c9975-4328-495a-8777-fc41300e14c9%22%7d

About REX

REX is creating and acquiring royalty interests in YouTube channels. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in content creators and YouTube channels. With REX, investors share in the growth of the content industry.

For further information contact:

REX Opportunity Corp.

Jim Boyle, CEO

jim@rexopportunity.com

www.rexopportunity.com

Doug Ibbitson, CIO

doug@rexopportunity.com

No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.

