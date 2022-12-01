Mark Medical Care Discusses Sclerotherapy for Spider Veins: Why More And More Women Are Seeking This Treatment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Mark Medical Care provides innovative, personalized treatment for unsightly and often painful spider veins. Since 2012, the team at Mark Medical Care has proudly served the residents of New York, earning them a reputation as one of the forefront treatment centers for spider veins.

This quarter, Mark Medical Care discusses Sclerotherapy as a safe, reliable, and less-invasive means to remedy varicose veins, and why so many women are seeking out this particular treatment as a means to reduce pain, lower the risk of complications, and regain their self-confidence.

Spider Veins - a growing concern among women

Visually embarrassing, often painful, and in some cases life-threatening, varicose veins and other vein pathologies impact thousands of individuals in New York, and millions around the nation.

In fact, the NCBI reports that over 41% of women ages 50 on up suffer from this unsightly and painful condition. Women living with spider veins often report significant physical discomfort, as well as issues with self-image and confidence, leading to a lower quality of life.

A Common Medical Condition Disproportionately Affecting Women

Varicose veins typically manifest as large protruding or snaking veins that budge outward from under the skin. Although both sexes can develop spider veins, especially as they age, spider veins have been shown to disproportionately affect women.

Large spider veins may cause significant discomfort and pain, along with predisposing patients to several serious medical conditions, while smaller spider veins mainly affect the aesthetics of the skin, resulting in a negative impact on one's self-esteem.

How Sclerotherapy is Helping New York Women Take Back Control of Their Health, Self-Confidence, and Quality of Life

Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Mark and his bilingual team effectively eliminate varicose veins with a simple outpatient procedure.

Sclerotherapy: a minimally invasive, affordable, and reliable approach

Sclerotherapy is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure, utilizing a medicated solution to cause impacted blood vessels to collapse, thereby eliminating visually unappealing blue/purple bulging veins. These collapsed veins eventually fade away on their own, being reabsorbed by the body over the following 3-6 weeks, while blood flow continues through surrounding healthy veins.

Benefits of Sclerotherapy

Simple, in-office treatment

Takes as few as one treatment session

Fast and convenient, with each session taking around 30-45 minutes

Minimally invasive and low risk (as compared to surgery)

No general anesthesia or IV sedation is necessary

Cost-effective

Virtually no downtime

Slight discomfort and little to no pain

Reduces the risk of blood clots, embolisms, and other risks

The Mark Medical Care Team

A Dedicated, Talented, and Experienced Team

Backed by 20-years of experience, the team at Mark Medical Care is as talented as they are dedicated to producing results for their patients. Taking a patient-centric approach, each individual enjoys custom-tailored treatment plans designed to deliver impressive outcomes.

Led by Dr. Ron Mark ('The Vein Doctor')

Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Dr. Mark is a board-certified physician recognized for his contributions to the community, and for his efforts to further the excellence of patient care.

About Mark Medical Care

Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Mark Medical Care serves the community throughout New York with unparalleled service, leading-edge treatment options, and a bilingual staff that always puts patients first.

Utilizing innovative approaches to varicose veins and other vein-related issues, Mark Medical Care is able to help patients take back control of their health and give them newfound confidence, eliminating varicose veins and their unsightly appearance.

Those interested in learning more about Mark Medical Care, or in scheduling a consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 877-673-4818.

Email: lherrera@markmedicalcare.com

Website: https://markmedicalcare.com/en/

Phone Number: 877-673-4818

