
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 08:41
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Relais Group to Main Market

1 Dec 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Relais
Group Plc shares (short name: RELAIS) will commence today on the Main Market of
Nasdaq Helsinki. Relais Group is a mid cap company within Consumer
Discretionary sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland in October 2019. Relais Group is the 115th company to transfer
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics
over the years. Relais Group is the 64th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2022, and it represents the tenth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this
year. It is the 14th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. 

Relais Group is a leading consolidator and acquisition platform on the vehicle
aftermarket in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company has a sector focus
in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. They also serve as a
growth platform for the companies we own. Relais Group a profitable company
seeking strong growth. They carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our
growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the
aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at
companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies. More
information 

"Relais Group has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of October
2019. Moving to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is a logical and natural
step on the growth path of our Company. We are a leading consolidator and
acquisition platform on the vehicle aftermarket in the Nordic region. During
the last four years we have made 12 acquisitions and more than tripled the
turnover of the Group. We have now even better possibilities to successfully
execute our growth strategy which is based strongly on acquisitions", commented
Arni Ekholm, the CEO of Relais. 

 "After having listed on First North Relais Group has grown rapidly, and we are
pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to
the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look
forward to continuing our cooperation with Relais Group to support them in all
the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased
visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main
Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
