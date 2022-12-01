Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Relais Group to Main Market

1 Dec 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Relais Group Plc shares (short name: RELAIS) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Relais Group is a mid cap company within Consumer Discretionary sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in October 2019. Relais Group is the 115th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Relais Group is the 64th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022, and it represents the tenth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 14th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Relais Group is a leading consolidator and acquisition platform on the vehicle aftermarket in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company has a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. They also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own. Relais Group a profitable company seeking strong growth. They carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies. More information "Relais Group has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of October 2019. Moving to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is a logical and natural step on the growth path of our Company. We are a leading consolidator and acquisition platform on the vehicle aftermarket in the Nordic region. During the last four years we have made 12 acquisitions and more than tripled the turnover of the Group. We have now even better possibilities to successfully execute our growth strategy which is based strongly on acquisitions", commented Arni Ekholm, the CEO of Relais. "After having listed on First North Relais Group has grown rapidly, and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Relais Group to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com