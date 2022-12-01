Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 08:41
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Koskisen

1 Dec 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Koskisen
Oyj shares (short name: KOSKI) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market.
Koskisen is a small cap company within the Basic Materials sector. Koskisen is
the 63rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022,
and it represents the 10th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

Koskisen is a more than a century old international wood processing expert
known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our
valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, down to the last particle
of sawdust. At the same time, we are bringing the best carbon narrative to
life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon
for decades. The Group's revenue in 2021 was EUR 311 million. For more
information 

"Our performance has been good in 2022. The demand for our high-quality
products has been strong in Finland and internationally, splitting up for many
customer segments. Our new integrated wood processing unit in Finland will
further enhance our competitiveness and the IPO enables us the future
investments. The quality of our products and doing, our skilled staff and the
diversity of our client base remain among our key strengths, even if we would
still see some volatility in market prices. Finally, I would like to thank our
shareholders for their confidence in the company as well as Koskisen employees
and our partners and advisors for a successful IPO!", comments CEO Jukka Pahta
of Koskisen. 

"We congratulate Koskisen on the completion of its well-received IPO, and
warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President
of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting to welcome a company with more than hundred
years of history operating on the wood products markets. We look forward to
supporting Koskisen in all stages of their growth, and provide them with the
increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the
Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.