Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Koskisen

1 Dec 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Koskisen Oyj shares (short name: KOSKI) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Koskisen is a small cap company within the Basic Materials sector. Koskisen is the 63rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022, and it represents the 10th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Koskisen is a more than a century old international wood processing expert known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, down to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we are bringing the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2021 was EUR 311 million. "Our performance has been good in 2022. The demand for our high-quality products has been strong in Finland and internationally, splitting up for many customer segments. Our new integrated wood processing unit in Finland will further enhance our competitiveness and the IPO enables us the future investments. The quality of our products and doing, our skilled staff and the diversity of our client base remain among our key strengths, even if we would still see some volatility in market prices. Finally, I would like to thank our shareholders for their confidence in the company as well as Koskisen employees and our partners and advisors for a successful IPO!", comments CEO Jukka Pahta of Koskisen. "We congratulate Koskisen on the completion of its well-received IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting to welcome a company with more than hundred years of history operating on the wood products markets. We look forward to supporting Koskisen in all stages of their growth, and provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm