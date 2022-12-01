DJ New Huo Tech Subsidiaries Won Two Awards in '2022 TADS Awards'

New Huo Tech Subsidiaries Won Two Awards in "2022 TADS Awards"

[Dec. 1st 2022] New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ("New Huo Tech", Stock Code: 1611.HK), a leading one-stop digital assets services platform, is honored to announce that its subsidiaries have won two awards in the "2022 TADS Awards", recognizing its outstanding performance in the industry. Its subsidiaries, New Huo Asset Management(Hong Kong) Limited ("NH Asset") and New Huo Trust Company Limited ("NH Trust") were awarded the winner of the "DeFi & Asset Management Solution" and the Rising Star in the "Ecosystem Excellence" category, respectively.

Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards, also known as the TADS Awards, is the world's first annual international awards for Tokenized Assets and Digital Securities. Aiming to nurture the growth of Web3 industries, TADS gathers leaders and experts from across the world's financial technology and financial service sectors and establishes best practices and performance standards by recognizing and honoring individuals and businesses for their distinguished achievements and contributions in TADS sectors. In 2022, the winners were selected by judges from 12 countries or regions in three categories: "Best of Class TADS", " Ecosystem Excellence" and "NFT Innovations".

New Huo Tech has been proactively developing diversified digital assets businesses, aiming to provide compliant, professional and efficient services to the market. NH Trust is registered as a trust company in Hong Kong and holds a TCSP license. NH Asset is one of the first HKSFC-Licensed virtual assets management companies that can invest 100% in Virtual Assets. Its diligence in procuring licenses, its culture of compliance, and a rigorous risk management processes provide it with an edge over its competitors. Many traditional financial institutions and family offices tend to allocate a portion of their portfolio to virtual assets, and NH Asset provides a compliant and safe channel for them.

About New Huo Tech

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ("New Huo Tech", Stock Code: 1611.HK) is a leading one-stop crypto asset service platform. We are committed to leading traditional finance into the world of crypto assets, with professional, compliant, secure, and efficient services. Currently, the company services cover SaaS, virtual asset management, custody, OTC, lending, trading platform and strategic investment.

New Huo Tech has a strong point of view about the importance of compliance. We have been actively applying for several virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major global markets. Up to now, New Huo Tech's subsidiaries have successfully obtained: (i) approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities and to manage portfolios that invest 100% in virtual assets; (ii) registered as a Trust or Company Service Provider ("TCSP") License (Hong Kong) and registered as a Trust Company in Hong Kong;(iii) registered the Money Services Business (MSB) from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States; and (iv) registered the Money Services Business (MSB) from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada. At the same time, New Huo Tech's subsidiary is actively applying for the Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) regulated activities licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance to be issued by HKSFC, with a view to conducting as a compliant virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong. File: New Huo Tech Subsidiaries Won Two Awards in "2022 TADS Awards"

