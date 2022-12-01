This year, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will commemorate World AIDS Day 2022 under the theme "It's Not Over" to remind world leaders, global public health institutions, and civil society that much work remains if we are to one day end the AIDS epidemic. Reports indicate that the world is worryingly off-track in reducing new infection and mortality rates which means we all must redouble our efforts because millions of lives hang in the balance.

"We were glad to see the resiliency of HIV programs worldwide during and after the pandemic. However, the latest UNAIDS data shows that the global HIV/AIDS response needs reinvigorating, making our 'It's Not Over' theme even more relevant for this year's World AIDS Day," said Terri Ford, AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy. "We're calling on stakeholders and advocates in all countries to intensify HIV prevention, testing, and treatment efforts worldwide to slow the rapidly rising new HIV infection rates and protect the precious gains we've made. We've come too far in fighting HIV/AIDS to let decades of progress slip away now."

UNAIDS reported 1.5 million new HIV infections last year-1 million more than the global target of 500,000-and an estimated 650,000 deaths from AIDS-related illnesses, which is why AHF is urging the world to re-light the fire in the HIV/AIDS fight by putting an increased focus on Test Treat and addressing late HIV presentation, aspects noticeably absent from the report.

AHF has planned diverse live and virtual commemorative events throughout its 45 country teams to pay tribute to all who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses and honour those who continue the fight. Advocates will also seek to refocus the world's attention on HIV/AIDS and the people globally living with or affected by HIV.

In the United Kingdom, AHF UK's main celebration will take place on Thursday, 1st December, 2022 at the Wellness Centre, BME Forum. The event is bringing together local councillors, different organisations in HIV and sexual health, health and wellbeing, and well-wishers. It is a fun filled day with HIV testing, food, music and refreshments. The event includes a personal testimony on U=U.

WHAT AHF UK COMMEMORATES WORLD AIDS DAY WHEN Thursday, December 1st 2022 Time 13.00 18 hrs WHERE Wellness Centre, 1st floor, Whitgift Shopping Centre, CR0 1LP (opposite Waterstones) WHO The Worshipful the Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Alisa Flemming and her Consort Honorary Alderman, John Wentworth

We expect about 60-80 people VISUALS There will be Red Ribbons, balloons, WAD T-Shirts, banners and posters

"Our 'It's Not Over' theme is a great start to have many partners getting together today to renew our commitment on fighting stigma and ending HIV, which has been reinforced by the support from our local authority. It is a strong message to have The Worshipful, Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Alisa Flemming and her Consort, Honorary Alderman, John Wentworth honouring our WAD event with their presence. It is indeed a big encouragement to all of us as Croydon residents to take action now. We are very grateful for the support from our local authority, and AHF UK, with other partners, will continue offering free HIV testing, information, free condoms, STI kits and education locally," said Beatrice Nabulya, Testing Volunteer Lead, AHF UK

According to the most recent UNAIDS statistics, over 38 million people are living with HIV/AIDS worldwide, and more than 40 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the HIV epidemic. While millions of people today are accessing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy millions more still desperately need it.

"Even with Europe facing many ongoing challenges, AHF is excited to join advocates on World AIDS Day to highlight the importance of reinvigorating the fight against HIV, both here and abroad," said AHF Europe Bureau Chief Zoya Shabarova. "While the health systems across the continent are straining, we urge European leaders to maintain urgency in the HIV response as Eastern Europe is the only region where new HIV cases continue to rise decade after decade. As always, AHF, together with partners, will be there to provide prevention, testing, and treatment services while advocating for all governments to adopt a more people-centered approach to health care overall. We will ensure that Europe and the world know that 'It's Not Over' when it comes to the decades-long fight against HIV/AIDS."

View more information on AHF's World AIDS Day events in the U.S. and globally at KeepThePromiseOnAIDS.org.

