The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the launch of THERMOLITE EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks. The company's latest innovation will transform how brands deliver an everyday sock solution that provides functional performance and offers lightweight warmth and comfort for consumers.

THERMOLITE EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks is unique in that it traps the wearer's body heat and stores it in hollow fibers in the sock to provide warmth without excess weight. Consumers will appreciate the key benefits that this warming technology can bring to their garment-wearing experience.

The LYCRA Company has defined fiber blends for the everyday sock to help keep the wearer comfortable while temperatures drop indoors or outdoors. Through a proprietary, standardized measurement technique, values have been established that measure the degree of warmth for socks, helping to ensure that consumers' feet stay warm.

"We're laser-focused on producing high-quality fibers that empower our customers to create comfortable garments that deliver lasting performance," Sybille Bald, legwear strategic marketing director at The LYCRA Company. "As the temperatures drop and people lower their thermostats to save energy, socks that help keep feet warm will become a critical component of daily attire. The launch of THERMOLITE EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks enables brands to differentiate their products while providing consumers in colder environments the warmth they require."

