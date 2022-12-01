Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY41 ISIN: US44963M1045 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IIOT-OXYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IIOT-OXYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2022 | 11:32
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IIoT-OXYS Inc.: IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Q3 2022 Investor Conference Call Audio Recording

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced availability of an audio recording of its Investor Conference Call that took place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

On November 30, 2022, management of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), held an Investor Conference Call on third quarter results and answered investors' questions. The audio recording can be found at the following link and is incorporated herein by reference: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/iiot-oxys-november-2022-conference-call/

About IIOT-OXYS Inc.
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission-critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS's edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' or 'believes.' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
IIOT-OXYS, Inc.
Clifford L. Emmons
CEO
contact@oxyscorp.com
www.oxyscorp.com

SOURCE: IIOT-OXYS, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729584/IIOT-OXYS-Inc-Announces-Q3-2022-Investor-Conference-Call-Audio-Recording

IIOT-OXYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.