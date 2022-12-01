Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Announces "The Wholistic Company" - Naturally Inspired Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) through its subsidiary "The Wholistic Company" fka Cannagistics (OTC "CNGT") announces its future products will be based upon Naturally inspired Regenerative Health Products, products that support human and pet cells, tissues, or organs to promote or establish normal function.

Below is just an example of the new line of products being developed by "The Wholistic Company".

Marvin Segel, CMO of Emergent and son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel stated "We love the branding and the subliminal meaning of "Wholistic" spelled with a "W"; Wholistic vs Holistic … References treating the Whole body. That will be our focus using nature as a guide. Initially announced on July 28th of this year, we have been working closely with Imagemme, a leading award-winning creative branding and packaging studio to develop marketing and distribution strategies for multi-channel sales approaches. This new brand will be marketed via on-line direct to consumer sales, traditional retail sales and other forms of sales channels, including TV Shopping and "Contact Purchasing." Our first products will be Healthy and Functional Bars and Shakes. Being functional is key as many bars on the market may taste okay but do nothing for you. "The Wholistic Company" bars and shakes will provide support and taste great too".

Jim Morrison, CEO of Emergent stated, "The Wholistic Company is a brand that represents the best natural formulas made from plant-based ingredients. We have selected the top selling products and formulas from the portfolios of Emergent Health Corp. subsidiaries and rebranded and repackaged them to be consumer friendly and be part of a growing family of naturally inspired products launching in 2023."

The global regenerative medicine market size was valued at USD 20.04 billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth around USD 125.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030. Stem cell therapy is one of the most revolutionary applications of regenerative medicine in the real-world scenario. Stem cell therapy encourages the repair response of ailing, dysfunctional or wounded tissue by means of stem cells or their byproducts. It is the next big thing in organ transplantation and makes use of cells in the place of donor organs, that are limited in stock. Scientists cultivate stem cells in a laboratory. These stem cells are operated to specialize into particular cells, such as blood cells, heart muscle or nerve cells. The specific cells can then be implanted into an individual. Stem cells have the capability to build all tissue in the human body, therefore have great possibility for future healing uses in tissue repair and regeneration.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and/or Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jim Morrison, CEO

Website

info@emergenthealthcompany.com

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729431/Emergent-Announces-The-Wholistic-Company--Naturally-Inspired-Products