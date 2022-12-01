Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Dow Jones News
01.12.2022 | 13:37
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 01-Dec-2022 / 12:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 December 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2022, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 142,233,022 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 2,512,749 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 30 November 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 142,233,022 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503

Link Company Matters Limited,

Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  205616 
EQS News ID:  1502971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
