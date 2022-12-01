The "2022 UK Food, Health, and Wellness Trend Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Trend Study provides the most comprehensive and forward-looking resource for tracing consistent trends over time, and pinpointing new trends that will have a lasting impact on the future food and beverage landscape.

Exploring the trends that will shape the future of the health food and beverage landscape, including:

Embracing Fortification

Diet Fuels Positive Aging

Interest in Food Science in a Time of Clean Eating

What is Good for the Planet is Good for Me

24/7 Access to Nutrition

Healthy Indulgence Mindful Snacking

Energy Evolves to Feeling Good

Explosion of Kitchen Medicine

Emotional Well-being Defines Good Health

Mental Power

Mainstreaming of Exercise Nutrition

The Search for Better Protein

Boosted Beverages

The COVID-19 Accelerator

Good Gut Good Health

Health for Children

Nutrition Moves with the Time of Day

Product/Brand Healthfulness Scorecards

Early Adopters Forecast the Future

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Methodology

The World of Wellness

Detailed Country Findings

Shopper Views on Health and Well-being

Diets, Exercise, and Weight Management

Benefits that Motivate Consumers to Action

Making Foods Beverages Healthier

Macro Nutrients: Protein, Fats, Carbohydrates, Fiber, Sweeteners

The Role of Brands Today

Communicating Health Shopping for Wellness

Dayparts, Snacking, and Healthy Indulgence

Immunity, Kitchen Medicine, and Supplements

The Personal Planet Health Connection

Clean Conscience Eating The Shift Towards Plant

Health Nutrition for the Family

