The "2022 UK Food, Health, and Wellness Trend Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Trend Study provides the most comprehensive and forward-looking resource for tracing consistent trends over time, and pinpointing new trends that will have a lasting impact on the future food and beverage landscape.
Exploring the trends that will shape the future of the health food and beverage landscape, including:
- Embracing Fortification
- Diet Fuels Positive Aging
- Interest in Food Science in a Time of Clean Eating
- What is Good for the Planet is Good for Me
- 24/7 Access to Nutrition
- Healthy Indulgence Mindful Snacking
- Energy Evolves to Feeling Good
- Explosion of Kitchen Medicine
- Emotional Well-being Defines Good Health
- Mental Power
- Mainstreaming of Exercise Nutrition
- The Search for Better Protein
- Boosted Beverages
- The COVID-19 Accelerator
- Good Gut Good Health
- Health for Children
- Nutrition Moves with the Time of Day
- Product/Brand Healthfulness Scorecards
- Early Adopters Forecast the Future
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction Methodology
- The World of Wellness
- Detailed Country Findings
- Shopper Views on Health and Well-being
- Diets, Exercise, and Weight Management
- Benefits that Motivate Consumers to Action
- Making Foods Beverages Healthier
- Macro Nutrients: Protein, Fats, Carbohydrates, Fiber, Sweeteners
- The Role of Brands Today
- Communicating Health Shopping for Wellness
- Dayparts, Snacking, and Healthy Indulgence
- Immunity, Kitchen Medicine, and Supplements
- The Personal Planet Health Connection
- Clean Conscience Eating The Shift Towards Plant
- Health Nutrition for the Family
