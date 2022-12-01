Hypercharge is transitioning 26 Lite-On EV charging stations onto its network, installing six chargers in a new Ontario development, and integrating with ParkCo's parking platform.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has established a new partnership with ParkCo and will convert 26 existing Lite-On chargers onto the Hypercharge EV charging network, install six new Level 2 charging stations in a ParkCo managed development, and develop integrations between the Hypercharge and ParkCo platforms.

ParkCo is a property technology company offering parking access and revenue control systems (PARCS) that leverage internet of things (IoT) sensor technology to analyze stall usage of a property in real time, enabling parking operations to be optimized and underutilized assets to be monetized.

Starting December 1, 2022, Hypercharge will transition the network of 26 existing Lite-On chargers located in Kitchener, Ontario onto the Company's network. As the existing chargers are OCPP-compliant, Hypercharge's advanced, open network is fully compatible and this transition will enable users of these charging stations to experience Hypercharge's simple, streamlined mobile app for quick charging activations.

For residents and visitors of Station Park, a mixed-residential development in Kitchener, Ontario, Hypercharge has installed six new Level 2 charging stations. Station Park is a high-end development that features residences as well as a number of dining and retail options, located in close proximity to high-tech employment centres located throughout Kitchener-Waterloo.

In 2023, Hypercharge plans to integrate with ParkCo's software, enabling EV drivers at ParkCo managed properties to interact with the parking facility and EV charging facilities via one user interface.

"Establishing this partnership with ParkCo ensures both technology companies are aligned in supporting the future of transportation infrastructure," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "The parking lots of today are the refueling stations of tomorrow and we are excited to partner with ParkCo for immediate charging deployments and platform integrations in the new year."

"Partnering with Hypercharge presented ParkCo with an excellent opportunity to strengthen our service offering," said Bryan Hopps, CEO and Co-Founder of ParkCo. "Both companies have shown an incredible ability to adapt and remain agile in an ever-changing technological landscape with intelligent solutions designed to improve customer experience, streamline management, and optimize parking assets."

2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

The Company is also pleased to announce the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on November 28, 2022. The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 24, 2022 for the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 15.07% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hypercharge were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at five, and the five nominees set forth were elected as directors of the Company by a majority vote, as follows:

Director For Withheld % David Bibby 9,214,850 0 100% Bronson Peever 8,381,550 833,300 90.957% Liam Firus 8,381,550 833,300 90.957% Vitaly Golomb 9,214,850 0 100% Shahab Samimi 9,214,850 0 100%

Please see the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

