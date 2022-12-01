Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 Introduces e360 Lithium-Ion Battery Value-Added Reseller Program

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium ion battery power storage solutions, has introduced a new value-added reseller (VAR) program for its premium e360 lithium ion battery line.

The program will complement the company's other growing market channels that includes more than 175 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs nationwide.

Expion360 trained and certified VARs will offer end users and businesses value-added Expion360 products and services, including energy storage engineering and design, installation, instruction, technical support, and maintenance.

"We believe the clear cost/benefit advantage of Li-ion batteries over lead-acid, combined with our superior Li-ion battery storage technology, will enable our VARs to drive faster and broader adoption of our clean power solutions," stated Expion360 CEO, John Yozamp. "Our VAR program also presents an economically advantageous way to expand our market reach and elevate our brand awareness."

VARs may be granted protected territories where they can establish their own Expion360 physical showroom or storefront, or a store-within-a-store at their existing dealership or retail location. VARs can also sell directly to a dealer base, such as RV/Marine dealerships and OEMs. The VAR locations will be featured as Renewable Energy Centers on Expion360's dealer locater map.

In exchange for protected territories, VARs will commit to certain sales targets, including purchasing inventory upon startup. VARs will be responsible for basic costs related to buildout, inventory, marketing, employee hiring and training. The marketing territory will be defined by market population.

Expion360's advanced Li-ion batteries and accessories are designed for RV, marine and other recreational applications. The styled, eye-catching appeal of Expion360 e360 lithium batteries are especially suited for displays and storefronts.

To become certified, VARs can take a four-day course either online or at the company's training center in Redmond, Oregon. The course includes an overview of the company's corporate mission and product lineup, along with product and installation training.

VARs will also learn how to engage potential customers in their local community by offering seminars held for owners of RVs, campers and boats. The seminars can educate customers on the performance advantages of Expion360's Li-ion batteries over traditional lead acid batteries, and how to easily convert from lead acid to Li-ion batteries.

Expion360 plans to officially roll out the VAR program before the end of the year and anticipates announcing its first VAR in the first quarter of 2023.

For more information about the new VAR program, call (541)797-6714 or contact the company here.

e360 Li-ion Battery Advantages Over Lead-Acid Batteries

Expion360 believes its lithium-ion batteries offer far greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability compared to its lithium-ion competitors.

Since the company's batteries utilize lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), they can be expected to have a lifespan of approximately 12 years, or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries. The company's typical battery also provides three times the power of the standard lead-acid battery despite being half the weight, and they have 10 times the number of charging cycles.

To purchase Expion360 lithium batteries and accessories, visit the company's online store here.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and the marine industry, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor.

Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

