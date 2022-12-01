EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Bond

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ): SEM receives consent from the noteholders in the written procedure for its outstanding bond loan



01.12.2022 / 17:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SEM receives consent from the noteholders in the written procedure for its outstanding bond loan Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") initiated on 14 November 2022 a written procedure under its outstanding bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds") to request an extension of the maturity of the Bonds with two months and shorten the minimum notice period for future noteholders' meetings and/or written procedures to five business days (the "Written Procedure"). The notice of the Written Procedure including a more detailed description of the proposed amendments are available on the Company's web page. SEM today announces that the Written Procedure has been successfully concluded and that a sufficient number of votes were obtained in order to form a quorum and that 98.54 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount for which the noteholders were voting, voted in favour of the proposed amendments in the Written Procedure. Accordingly, the agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), has today concluded the Written Procedure. The terms and conditions of the Bonds have been amended and restated effective from today and reflects the approval of the request (the "Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions". The Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions will be available on the Company's web page. The Company will during the two-month extension of the maturity continue the negotiations with certain major holders of the Bonds (representing 50.6 per cent. of the outstanding adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds) in order to obtain a long-term solution for its financing. For questions regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the Agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00. For further information, please contact the Company: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board

halvar.jonzon@telia.com

+46 70 663 65 67 Christina Hallin, CEO

christina.hallin@sem.se

+46 70 821 11 89 This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 1 December 2022, at 16:00 CET. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

01.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

