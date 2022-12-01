ztudium; citiesabc; openbusinesscouncil: The Future of… Arts: Dinis Guarda, Amrita Sen, Amrita Sethi and Andrea Bonaceto discuss Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI impact in The Art(s) World

'The Future of… Arts is an online live event series created by Dinis Guarda that discusses the future of society and technology. This first event puts together some of the biggest creators and innovators in Art(s) and discusses how Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI are shifting the arts industry

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The live streaming event will take place on December 8 (1pm to 3pm GMT) on Dinis Guarda YouTube Channel , powered by citiesabc.com and openbsuinesscouncil.org , where renowned speakers Amrita Sen, artist, designer, and business Woman; Amrita Sethi, NFT Artist; Timmy Mowafi, entrepreneur, creative Director and co-Founder of MO4 Network; and Andrea Bonaceto, contemporary artist and NFT pioneer will come together to shed light on the Future of Arts.

The global arts market grew from $275.58 billion in 2021 to $448.92 billion in 2022, a growth rate of 62.9%, according to The Business Research . Digitalisation and new technologies like NFTs, AI and Metaverse will fuel that growth exponentially as it democratises the creation and access to art and reaches a wider audience.

But what the future looks like for artists, collectors and businesses? That's the question that the speakers from the upcoming event 'The Future of… Arts: Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI', hosted by Dinis Guarda, will try to answer.

'The Future of… Arts: Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI' event is about how creativity can keep flowing with the tools of the 21th Century. If Leonardo da Vinci used oil painting technique to achieve depth and intensity of colouring and transparency in the effects of light and shade, the artists of our times are using digital tools, producing and selling their arts with NFTs and increasingly working with Metaverse immersive experiences and artificial intelligence.

But this is just the beginning.

The future of arts will increasingly incorporate many more elements of creator new dimensions, IP definition, interaction with technologies, engagement with institutions, virtual spaces, metaverse immersive worlds, and integrated gamification communities. And special interaction between human to human and human to machines.

As Dinis Guarda, the host of the event and the author of many books on the topic of digital transformation, has predicted:

"NFTs have, in a short time, tapped into our desire to acquire and own, creating value and a whole new dimension of investment commodities. NFTs can be used to encapsulate and represent the ownership of almost anything, which makes for a vast potential market. Our society today is increasingly digital in its substance and expression. NFTs are here to stay and grow as a crucial component of digital certification for our businesses and an ever-evolving Metaverse."

The topics which will be covered during the event include:

The Future of Art(s): Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI;

Art world in a Web3 Metaverse world;

Buying and collecting art in the future;

Art(s) IP, royalties, art;

New business models for artists in the Metaverse;

Collectors and art dealers, new business solutions and possibilities.

These topics will be discussed by artists, authors and professionals like:

Dinis Guarda is a founder, author, influencer, entrepreneur, investor, futurist, and global thought leader in 4IR, AI, Fintech, digital transformation and Blockchain. He created the platforms citiesabc.com , openbusinesscouncil.org , metaverseabc.tech and fashionabc.org among others.,

is a founder, author, influencer, entrepreneur, investor, futurist, and global thought leader in 4IR, AI, Fintech, digital transformation and Blockchain. He created the platforms , , and among others., Amrita Sen is a US-based creator, artist, designer, singer, film and music Hollywood and Bollywood successful producer, a business woman of Indian-themed products and entertainment for global markets. She has been an artist, musician and producer.

is a US-based creator, artist, designer, singer, film and music and Bollywood successful producer, a business woman of Indian-themed products and entertainment for global markets. She has been an artist, musician and producer. Amrita Sethi is a Dubai award-winning artist and creator that uses AR and NFTs in creative and industry levels. Amrita is a golden visa holder and the first NFT artist in the UAE.

is a award-winning artist and creator that uses AR and NFTs in creative and industry levels. Amrita is a golden visa holder and the first NFT artist in the UAE. Timmy Mowafi is a British-born Egyptian entrepreneur, writer, NFT expert and creative, creative director, and co-founder of MO4 Network, a leading Middle Eastern creative agency and media network

is a British-born Egyptian entrepreneur, writer, NFT expert and creative, creative director, and co-founder of MO4 Network, a leading Middle Eastern creative agency and media network Andrea Bonaceto , a prestigious creator and NFT artist and a blockchain VC and entrepreneur. He was the first artist working with an AI Android, Sophia the Robot, in a series of NFTs.

'The Future of… Arts: Digital 360, NFTs, Metaverse, IP, AI' will run on Dinis Guarda YouTube Channel on December 8 from 1pm to 3pm GMT, and is only the first part of a global series of conferences on re-imagining the future of humanity, society, our cities, and businesses. These will look at what role the emerging 4Ir and Society 5.0 technologies are going to play in it and how we can create a better narrative for our present and future. This virtual edition is to be a prelude to a kick-start event scheduled next year in London, UK, and New Delhi, India.

The event is produced by citiesabc.com and openbusinesscouncil.org .

About openbusinesscouncil.org

Openbusinesscouncil.org is a global business digital certification directory and marketplace working with business networks, governments, tech ecosystems, and leading universities and organisations. It allows businesses to grow, find trusted clients and partners, find the necessary digital transformation, and finance international trade.

About citiesabc.com

Citiesabc is a platform to empower cities and their stakeholders with sustainable bridges and corridors between physical and virtual realms. To this day, the platform offers a wiki database of all cities and regions, the latest indexes, like the ESG Global Index, digital twins of landmarks and regions, metaverse integrated marketplace, and digital profiles of personalities and individuals.

